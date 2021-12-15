ENID, Okla. — AMC Classic Oakwood Mall 8 theater will permanently close its doors this weekend.
According to an email from AMC Theatres spokesperson Barry Brakeville, AMC will cease operations at Oakwood Mall following the close of business on Sunday, Dec. 19.
All online tickets purchased beyond that date have been automatically refunded, he said.
"AMC routinely evaluated the theaters in our circuit and may acquire or close locations as needed," Brakeville said.
The closest movie theaters to Enid are 89’er Theatre in Kingfisher, Royal Theatre in Fairview, The Hub Entertainment Center in Tonkawa and AMC Stillwater 10.
The Oakwood Mall theater closed for several months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit and reopened in early September 2020.
Lisa Powell, executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance, said ERDA has been focused on recruiting another movie theater to Enid for a few years.
Plans for a new movie theater in The District, a retail corridor at Cleveland and Garriot, have been stalled since the COVID-19 pandemic, though in June 2020, city commissioners approved offering Apex Cinemas an incentive package to develop a movie theater tract in The District.
Nearly two years since COVID-19 hit, Powell said Enid is coming out of the pandemic “in a strong position,” as a number of businesses have opened since March 2020.
Bringing a new movie theater to Enid is one of ERDA’s top priorities at the moment, she said.
“We hope to have some good news in 2022,” Powell said.
Kyle Williams, developer behind The District who has been involved in bringing a new movie theater to Enid since 2019, said although plans for the new theater are still private, he remains hopeful about the future.
“My wife and I went down to visit a theater chain outside of the state,” Williams said. “They have been here to look, and they are interested. I do think we will get a new theater relatively soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.