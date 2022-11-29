ENID, Okla. — Oakwood Bowl and Tate's Fun Zone, 4709 W. Garriott, has been a family owned and operated business since Jack Tate first got into the bowling business in Enid in 1946. The family concept is the most important thing for Jim and Sandy Tate, current owners, who have continued Jack's goal of operating a family friendly place in Enid.
But recent events have put a damper on the family friendly atmosphere, as unsupervised kids have caused so many problems, there has been a $15 cover charge added for kids who are being dropped off, according to Jim Tate. He said kids who come in with a parent or guardian will not pay a cover charge. Most of the problematic events occur between 6-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, he said.
Sandy Tate said customers have said they smelled marijuana in the bathroom, and security footage showed a group of kids with a vape coming out of the bathroom. There also have been instances where kids were caught ripping shingles off the shed behind the business, as well as times when kids have thrown napkins dispensers around, taken all the napkins out and thrown them about and kids climbing on top of and trying to climb into arcade machines. Kids have been seen throwing rocks at cars and billboards, and before the marijuana vaping in the bathroom, there were times when kids stuck spit wads to the wall and ceiling, as well as ripped dispensers off the walls and stole toilet seats, according to Kira Mathis, an employee at Oakwood Bowl.
"I can't blame a mom and dad if they don't want to bring their kids in here when those guys are creating trouble," Jim Tate said. "If they can behave, and act in a disciplined fashion, we've got no problem with them."
On Nov. 22, Enid Police Department responded to the bowling alley due to a situation that got out of hand. Sandy Tate said police were called because kids were causing problems with employees and managers. She said when kids were asked to calm down and didn't, they were asked to leave and got disrespectful to the point of the police being called. Sandy Tate said the police advised her if she were to start giving kids trespassing charges, the police could come and make arrests, which is something she said they don't want to do but they feel may be next if the cover charge doesn't curb the problem.
"We built this because we want people to come out here and have a good time. We want them to feel safe," Sandy Tate said. "We do not want to have the reputation that we're a drug dealing place, or a bad hangout ... that's not what we're doing. We don't want to do this. We've given them every single opportunity. We have warned them, we've kicked them out and they keep coming back and causing more crap. And we just don't know what else to do. And we're hoping this will not be long term, but if it is, it is."
Jim Tate said they have kicked kids out for a week, only for them to come back and keep causing the same problems.
"We hired someone for security to try to help break them up, because they can get into a certain area and people just can't get through," he said. "All we are trying to do is have a safe situation for the families."
In the past, a $5 cover charge was added for unsupervised kids because the crowds of kids got to be so large. Jim Tate said the first cover charge didn't do much to stop the chaos, but the cover charge is not about the money. He said the whole point behind the cover charge is crowd control.
"We've had Moonlight Madness before when there were 100 people in the lobby not bowling," he said. "And they're just roaming around, bumping into each other, starting fights. Back then, we instituted a $5 entrance fee. We've tried security guards, but there was just too many people ... you couldn't do it. When we did the $5 entry fee, it started weeding them out. The people who stay and not cause trouble were invested more because they didn't want to lose the money, but other people just said they weren't going to pay it."
Oakwood Bowl and Tate's Fun Zone wants to be a place where families and their kids can come and have a good time and be entertained, Jim Tate said. Part of creating that atmosphere is giving back to the kids who bowl at Oakwood, as scholarship money is raised for all kids in the bowling programs, regardless of skill level. There are additional funds that can be won by participating and placing in bowling tournaments.
Sandy Tate said a parent of a kid at the bowling alley during the Nov. 22 incident said he was thankful for them having tried to calm the chaotic kids by calling the police.
"Before the cops got here, one of the parents came and sat in here and talked with us about what went down," she said. "And he sat there and said, 'I'm so thankful that you guys did this, because I can remember when I was a kid and used to come out here and do Moonlight Madness, and I just loved it.' So he was on our side, because he wanted us to have somewhere for his kids to come. But he was very thankful."
