ENID, Okla. — Weather forecasters once more have given Northwest Oklahoma something to hope for as the current outlook calls for a 70% chance of rain Monday and the possibility of 1-2 inches in the Enid area.
The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center shows rainfall totals in the next five days could be as little as .25 of an inch in the far Northwest Panhandle to 3 inches in the southeast portion of the state.
Rain chances move in Sunday night, with a 30% thunderstorms possible after 4 a.m. in Northwest Oklahoma, according to the NWS forecast on Friday morning.
Monday is the best chance for rain in the area, according to NWS, with cloudy skies otherwise and a high near 70. The chance of rain for the area tapers off to 50% Monday night and 30% Tuesday.
“Right now it appears the highest chances will arrive with the trough and a cold front after sunrise Monday over northern and central, OK, and continue to shift ENE throughout the day,” according to the NWS forecast.
The first round of precipitation should shift east of I-35 the second half of the day Monday, with a second round expected to arrive overnight Monday, according to the NWS.
Weekend weather calls for sunny skies and a high near 80 on Saturday, with south wind at 8-18 mph and gusts to 28 mph. Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s overnight, and Sunday is forecast to be mostly sunny and windy. South winds will be sustained at 17-28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph, according to the NWS forecast.
Oklahoma currently is locked in drought conditions, with most of the state — including Garfield County — in the extreme classification, according to the national Drought Monitor website.
Because of those dry conditions, and the windy forecast, Northwest Oklahoma will continue to see an elevated risk for fire throughout the weekend, according to the NWS. Temperatures will range in the 80s for the area before falling on Monday, according to the NWS forecast. A Red Flag alert was issued for parts of Northwest Oklahoma, including Enid, on Friday. The alert means weather and drought conditions make the risk for wildfire increase.
"We are in extreme drought right now, so be very careful, as all it takes to start a fire is a spark," Garfield County Emergency Management Director Mike Honisgberg reported on the GCEM app Friday.
