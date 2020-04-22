ENID, Okla. — The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a flood watch for portions of northern Oklahoma effective through this evening.
Creeks, rivers and low-lying areas in portions of central, northern and northwest Oklahoma have the potential to flood, according to NWS. Areas included in the watch are Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Major, Noble, Oklahoma and Payne counties.
Today's NWS forecast calls for 100% chance of rain, with storms and heavy rain possible across northern Oklahoma. Locally, as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain could fall in a short amount of time this morning, with additional rainfall possible through the afternoon.
A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Residents should monitor forecasts and be alert for possible flooding.
"Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop," the NWS advises.
Wednesday's forecast is for thunderstorms in the morning and likely in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler across the state, with highs in the upper-60s. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph will shift to the northeast and increase to 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the evening, lows in the upper-40s and northwest winds at 10-15 mph.
Storms began moving through the county in the early morning hours Wednesday. Garfield County Certified Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg said quarter-sized hail was reported in some areas overnight.
According to data from Oklahoma Mesonet weather-recording sites, 12-hour rainfall totals in the area ranged from less than half an inch of rainfall to up to nearly 3 inches as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Mesonet station in Cherokee recorded 2.89 inches had fallen in the past 12 hours. Other readings were 2.35 inches at Medford; 1.15 inches at Alva; 111 inches at Woodward, 1.07 at Breckinridge, .43 inches at Lahoma sand .3 inches at Fairview.
