ENID, Okla. — The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. for portions of northern Oklahoma including Grant, Garfield, Kingfisher and Blaine counties.
Fog could reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile and create hazardous driving conditions, according to the NWS.
Once the fog lifts, skies are expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 62 and a south wind at 9-13 mph.
Clouds will develop tonight before skies clear once more, with a low at 44.
The Christmas Eve forecast calls for sunny skies and a high reaching to 83, with a gusty south wind at 16-24 mph with gusts near 40 mph.
The weather is creating an elevated fire danger today and a near-critical danger on Friday, at which time a Fire Weather Watch will be in effect, according to the NWS.
Christmas will be mostly sunny with a high of 69 and a west wind at 6-14 mph, gusting to 21 mph.
