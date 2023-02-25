ENID, Okla. — Enid and Northwest Oklahoma residents making plans for Sunday evening should stay weather aware, as the National Weather Service forecast is calling for storms with a potential for tornadoes.
NWS meteorologists increased the threat of severe weather from slight to enhanced for Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, with Enid on the far western edge of that risk. The city just missed inclusion in the higher, moderate chance of storms forecast for parts of southwest Garfield County, much of Major County and most of west central Oklahoma.
Timing of storms — which will fire up from the west — will be between 8 p.m. and midnight from Fairview to Enid and as far east as Ponca City, according to the National Weather Service. Far Northwest and western Oklahoma can expect a possibility of storms beginning at 5 p.m.
Chance of tornadoes in Northwest Oklahoma is low and “very low” in the southeastern portion of the state, according to NWS meteorologists.
Sunday’s NWS forecast from the Norman office calls for a mostly cloudy day, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms possible after noon. The high will be near 65, with a south wind at 9-18 mph, gusting as high as 28 mph, according to the NWS. New rainfall amounts of less than a .10 of an inch are forecast, except for higher amounts possible during storms.
NWS forecasts a 90% chance of showers or thunderstorms Sunday night before midnight in the Enid area.
There is a high-wind advisory for Northwest Oklahoma from 4 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.
Monday is expected to bring clear skies, with a high of 67 and a low of 38. Winds will be from the west-northwest at 18-23 mph and gusts as high as 34, decreasing to 7-12 mph in the afternoon.
An elevated risk of fire danger begins Monday for the Enid area and extends throughout much of the week, reaching “near critical” level on Tuesday, according to the NWS.
