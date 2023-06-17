ENID, Okla. — Enid and Northwest Oklahoma are in an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening, Saturday, June 17, 2023, according to the National Weather Service in Norman, Okla.
Isolated storms are forecast to develop in late afternoon in fair northwestern Oklahoma, with a 90% chance of rain this evening — the most likely time between 7-10 p.m. and possibly lasting into the early morning hours, according to the NWS.
Strong winds, tornadoes, heavy rainfall and hail are possible, the forecast states.
The tornado outlook for the Enid area is low, according to the NWS.
Otherwise the forecast calls for sunny skies today and a high near 90, with light southwest winds. Tonight’s low will be in the lower-60s, with gusty southeast wind.
