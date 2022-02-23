ALVA, Okla. — Renee Reizman, the February artist-in-residence in the Northwestern Oklahoma State University visual arts program, plans to present the last of three workshops next month.
“Intro to Social Practice” will begin at 6:55 p.m. March 1 at Jesse Dunn Annex 327. Two previous workshops took place on Feb. 15 and 22.
This workshop will incorporate ways to learn about combining arts with community engagement through social practice. Those attending will collaborate with the Native Alliance Against Violence (NAAV) to develop a public art project that will be displayed during the First Friday Art Walk on March 4.
Reizman is an interdisciplinary curator, artist and writer specializing in social practice and civic engagement. Working with diverse communities, she studies the ways infrastructures shape culture, policy and environment.
She holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in critical and curatorial studies at the University of California, Irvine. She also holds an undergraduate degree in film, television and animation from Syracuse University. She has coordinated visual effects and postproduction for both live-action and animated projects. Some of her credits include “Anomalisa,” “Veronica Mars,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” and “Mad Men.”
Reizman is currently the 2019-2022 Creative Catalyst, an artist-in-residence situated within the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, and a professor at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif.
She has organized several exhibitions, performances, interactive installations, and workshops for several different organizations.
To view a portfolio of Reizman’s work, visit https://www.reneereizman.com/.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have Renee with us for these three weeks,” said Kyle Larson, associate professor of art. “Through Renee’s guidance and instruction, I am excited for students and the community to learn more about social practice as a medium and art practice. Renee has organized an exceptional workshop that has already connected students with NAAV to collaborate on a project that will engage the campus community and Alva in increasing the awareness of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking and sex trafficking with a focus on tribal communities in Oklahoma.”
For more information on the Northwestern artist-in-residence program, visit nwosuair.com, and to register for the workshop, contact Larson at krlarson@nwosu.edu or call (580) 327-8108.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.