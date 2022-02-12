WOODWARD, Okla. — The 25th anniversary of Northwestern Oklahoma State University having classes available in Woodward will be celebrated with an evening of live music at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the Woodward Conference Center, across the street from the university’s Woodward campus building.
The Woodward campus address is 2007 34th, and Woodward Conference Center’s address is 3401 Centennial Drive.
Red Tie Jazz, sponsored by the Northwestern Foundation and Alumni Association, will feature music by Max Ridgway, adjunct instructor of music, as well as the University Singers under the direction of Karsten Longhurst, assistant professor of music and director of choral studies.
A buffet of hors d’oeuvres, desserts and beverages will be available. The free event is open to the public, and no reservations are necessary.
Although Northwestern has been offering higher education classes in Alva since 1897, it wasn’t until 1996 when House Bill 2164 was approved to establish branch campuses in Enid and Woodward.
Once Gov. Frank Keating signed the measure into law on May 30, 1996, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education followed with its approval.
Classes in Woodward first were housed at High Plains Technology Center and Woodward High School through in-person classes and interactive television classes (ITV).
Classes were moved into the First American Bank Building (now Great Plains Bank) in 2002. While most classes were held at the bank location, the nursing classes took place via ITV at the local Woodward hospital.
The campus’s groundbreaking took place on Nov. 8, 2006. The first classes there were taught in the new building in fall 2008.
The 19,905-square-foot building houses 11 classrooms, a nursing laboratory, a science laboratory, computer laboratory, commons area, conference room, offices, as well as library and bookstore resources. It also leaves room for possible expansion.
Deena Fisher became director of the Woodward campus in 1996 and retired as dean of the campus in June 2020.
Jonathan Thomason became dean of the Woodward campus in July 2020.
Questions about the Red Tie Jazz event should be directed to John Allen, director of alumni relations, at (580) 327-8593 or jwallen@nwosu.edu.
More information about the Woodward campus may be found at www.nwosu.edu/woodward.
