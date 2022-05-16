ALVA, Okla. — A free math and science academy for elementary students will be 9-11 a.m. on four Fridays in June in the Science Amphitheatre on the Northwestern Oklahoma State University Alva campus.
The academy is accepting 25 students who have completed the second and third grades and 25 who have completed the fourth and fifth grades on a first-come, first-serve basis. The deadline to apply is May 24. Participants will be notified by phone on or before May 27.
Students will engage in various math and science activities with Northwestern faculty and students and participate in a rocket launch on the last day, according to an NWOSU press release.
Northwestern math and science faculty helping with the Academy include Dr. Sheila Brintnall, professor of mathematics; Dr. Nick Ledbetter, assistant professor of biology; Dr. Tim Maharry, professor of mathematics and chair of the mathematics and computer science department; Dr. Steve Maier, professor of physics and chair of the department of natural science; Keenan Meeker, instructor of mathematics; Dr. Mary Riegel, associate professor of mathematics; Dr. Piper Robida, assistant professor of biology; and Dr. Jenny Sattler, associate professor of physics.
Helping to sponsor this Academy along with Northwestern are the Beisel, Fellers and Fischer endowments.
If interested in registering, contact Brintnall for a form to fill out and with any questions at skbrintnall@nwosu.edu or (580) 327-8582 or Maharry, at attjmaharry@nwosu.edu or (580) 327-8583.
