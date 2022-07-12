ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University will begin renovating and adding to its tennis courts after receiving $50,000 from the state's Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
The grant is part of an initiative to promote physical activity and healthier lifestyles, strengthen health policies and improve infrastructure, according to a release from the university.
In addition to repairing, resurfacing and maintaining the courts, Northwestern will add four pickleball courts and a full basketball court and replace goals on the two half-courts on site. In addition, 10 benches and a commercial shade awning will be added to the area. The tennis courts were last upgraded through a lead gift from the Esther Blessington Testamentary Trust of Alva in 2019, according to the university's website. The courts were resurfaced and new nets were installed.
“Oklahoma weather is hard on outdoor courts,” said Tandy Keenan, director of sponsored programs. “Regular maintenance is a must, but we wanted to do more than just repair and resurface the area.”
Based on a survey of the community and a public forum, the addition of the pickleball and basketball courts topped the list of desired improvements, followed by tennis and seating options in the area.
“The popularity of pickleball has grown significantly in the last five years,” said Olivia Yandel, director of J.R. Holder Wellness Center, which led community involvement. “It’s a sport that can be played by all individuals, regardless of age or physical activity level. I encourage anyone to play pickleball. It’s easy to learn and a fun way to engage in physical activity.
“In addition, increasing the basketball court area and adding outdoor seating will also provide more opportunities for our Northwestern students to engage in conversation and get to know one another. I’m very grateful for the work that Tandy Keenan and Dr. Bo Hannaford have put into making this possible. We are excited to share this new facility with the campus and surrounding communities.”
The award is one of nine grants that fall under a two-part, $2.8 million funding opportunity offered by TSET – called Innovations in Active Living and Healthy Eating Grants and Policy and Built Environment Grants – that supports immediate, impactful programs to improve the health of Oklahomans.
Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust works to develop, support, implement and evaluate strategies to improve the state's public's health. More information about the trust is at Oklahoma.gov/TSET.
“The projects and improvements are exciting, innovative and bring together local partners to tackle the complex issue of improving health behaviors in communities across the state,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “These projects demonstrate thoughtful, long-term visions about how to equip communities with resources to help all Oklahomans make healthy choices.”
