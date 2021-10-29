ALVA, Okla. — More than 120 Northwestern Oklahoma State University students will be served in the first two years of a new advising program being launched using $2 million in recently announced federal grant funding.
This program will be open to all first-time, full-time (FTFT) students on all three NWOSU campuses in Alva, Enid and Woodward, Tandy Keenan, director of sponsored programs, said Wednesday.
NWOSU received $2.083 million last week to primarily develop the advising program from the U.S. Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions Program, which awarded 62 higher education institutions nationwide this year.
The grant funding will be awarded over a period of five years. During that time, NWOSU intends to hire more staff to establish a central advising/coaching center, called the LASSO Center, in hopes of raising its graduation and year-to-year retention rates.
“This program will help empower first-time, full-time students with tools they need to succeed in college and direct them toward a career path,” Northwestern President Janet Cunningham said in a release Oct. 21. “As enrollment and retention continue to be topics of conversation in the education industry, receiving this grant will help Northwestern in both of those areas.”
Keenan, who led drafting the grant application from December to July, said the advisement program also will include financial education to help students make informed decisions about paying for college and be financially sound beyond.
The university will also redesign its first-year experience course, along with other goals to combat declines in enrollment and tuition that have negatively impacted the majority low-income student population.
On NWOSU’s three campuses, 61% students are from low-income backgrounds, and 47% are first-generation.
New staff, including a project director, two student coaches and a career coach, will adopt comprehensive student coaching, rather than continue to provide limited academic advising, Keenan said. At least 40 NWOSU faculty and staff will also be trained on this student-coaching model.
NWOSU has reported a 17% drop in enrollment and 24% decrease in state appropriations over the last six years, according to its grant abstract for the SI program, also known as Title III.
By the end of the 2025-2026 school year, NWOSU intends to raise the retention rate to 70%, the rate of students identifying their career goals to 90% and report annual tuition revenue of $298,500.
The majority of NWOSU’s first-time, full-time (FTFT) students attend the Alva campus, said Keenan, who rewrote the university’s grant application from 2019 for this year’s round of funding requests.
Between fall 2019 and 2020, NWOSU retained 57% of its first-time, full-time students, while in 2013, the graduation rate was 32%, compared with the 57% national rate.
Keenan said students often have risk factors that increase their chances of dropping out of college during their first year.
“The program provides a stair-step approach to the long-term goals of increasing retention and graduation rates,” Keenan said. “For example, we know that students who choose a major/career path earlier in their college journey are much more likely to graduate because they see the long-term benefits of their short-term situation.”
Northwestern also had a Title III grant from 2013-2017, Keenan said.
“Like most universities, retention and graduation rates always need improvement,” she said.
Higher education institutions are eligible for the biennial grant if at least 50% of their students receive need-based assistance under Title IV from the Higher Education Act.
The other higher ed institution in Oklahoma to receive Title III funding this year, Tulsa Community College, was awarded $2.25 million.
