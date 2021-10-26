A social work student at Northwestern Oklahoma State University's Enid campus has received a stipend for educational expenses that also guarantees her and two other NWOSU students employment in child welfare services after graduation.
NWOSU’s Department of Social Work announces Enid senior Perla Fonseca Torres, of Enid, Alva senior Rachel Beaver, of Longdale, and Woodward junior Amy Ireland, of Seiling, are the stipend recipients of the Child Welfare Professional Enhancement Program (CWPEP) for the 2021-2022 academic year.
CWPEP stipends are awarded to full-time students majoring in social work and provide money toward educational expenses to participating students. Students who receive the stipends complete educational internships in child welfare agencies within the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS). Upon graduation, students are assured employment in the participating DHS programs.
“I am honored to have been accepted into the CWPEP,” Torres said in a news release. “This program has secured me employment in a child welfare position with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and with an opportunity to serve children and families in this state.”
Funding for the educational program is provided by Title IV-E of the Social Security Act, called the Child Welfare Training program.
CWPEP is a Title IV-E partnership between the University of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families Council, and Social Work Education (CSWE) in accredited social work programs in Oklahoma.
“I chose to pursue a career in social work to be able to make a difference in people’s lives,” Ireland said. “I am honored to receive the CWPEP award and use my education to positively impact others.”
The University of Oklahoma manages the child welfare consortium. Other partners along with Northwestern include East Central University and Oral Roberts University.
“Being accepted into CWPEP is a dream for me,” Beaver said. “In the beginning, it is hard to imagine all the incredible opportunities available to you in the social work program, but they are life-changing. I’m excited for my professional social work future and the opportunity to serve Oklahoma children and families.”
NWOSU's social work department chair, Kylene Rehder, administers the CWPEP program. She said CWPEP at Northwestern has graduated 19 students, resulting in more than $150,000 being awarded in educational assistance.
