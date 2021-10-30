ALVA, Okla. — Employers seeking employees have an opportunity to go right to the source by attending the fall 2021 Career, Internship and Grad Fair 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in the Student Center Ranger Room on the Northwestern Oklahoma State University campus in Alva.
Northwestern students, as well as any job seekers, are welcome to attend the fair and should be prepared to provide copies of resumes and cover letters.
Organizations attending include Academic Partnerships, Amarillo Police Department, Aruza Marketing, BancCentral, Buckle, Dragon Spirits Marketing and Promotion, ENJ Financial LLC, Green Plains Cattle Company LLC, INTEGRIS, KanEquip. Inc., Marian University Accelerated Nursing Programs, Northwestern’s Graduate Studies, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Equality, Oklahoma Department of Human Services, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Seaboard Foods, Shimmick Construction Co. Inc., Sigma, Skyland Grain LLC, Smithfield, Southwest Medical Center, SPI Technology Experts, Stillwater Public Schools, The Peoples Bank, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, University of Oklahoma – College of Law, USDA/FSA Woods County, Value Added Products and Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
Taylor Wilson, director of counseling and career services, said those seeking jobs should dress well and can stop by her office in Ryerson Hall 209 if they need any help prior to the fair. She also may be reached at tawilson@nwosu.edu.
For information or to schedule an appointment go to www.nwosu.edu/student-services/office-of-career-services.
