ALVA, Okla. — College seniors who graduated in December 2021 or will graduate this spring can apply for the 2022 Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Outstanding Senior honor.
Applicants must have completed a minimum of 60 hours at NWOSU and have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or higher at graduation and were not subject to academic or disciplinary action.
Complete application packets must be received in the Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association office — inside the northwest corner of the Student Center building on the Alva campus — by 5 p.m. March 8. Packets should be addressed to Wendi Stonehocker, 709 Oklahoma Blvd., Alva, OK 73717.
Application materials include a cover letter and resume; one to three letters of recommendation from administrators, faculty, community members and/or supervisors; a current photo; and an official transcript.
Omission of any application requirement will disqualify an applicant from consideration.
After review and selection by the Outstanding Seniors selection committee, applicants will be contacted. Outstanding Seniors will be recognized at the Spring Alumni Reunion April 30, 2022.
For information, contact Wendi Stonehocker at (580) 327-8593 or westonehocker@nwosu.edu.
