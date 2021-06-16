ALVA, Okla. — A professor and student from the Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s psychology department recently were awarded by the Oklahoma Psychological Society.
Dr. Jason Ferrell, assistant professor of psychology and psychology department chair, was named the 2021 Outstanding Teacher in Psychology and Laralin Worsham, of Enid, a recent graduate with a master of science in general psychology, earned first place for graduate student papers.
OPS reviews nominations for outstanding teaching in psychology from across Oklahoma to determine the recipient of the prestigious teaching award that has a rich history of recognizing outstanding teaching and mentorship in psychology programs in Oklahoma. Ferrell’s work often exemplifies his philosophy that “teaching is research, and research is teaching,” according to an NWOSU press release.
"I am grateful to receive award recognition for outstanding teaching by OPS,” Ferrell said. “OPS has a strong tradition of recognizing teaching excellence, and I am honored to be nominated and selected for this year's award."
Worsham, and lab member in Ferrell’s Science of Subjectivity Research Lab, submitted a formal research paper to a competition at the Oklahoma Psychological Society’s annual conference in April 2021. She verbally presented her research at the conference and was awarded.
The project examined the relationships between childhood experiences and intelligence growth mindset. There were 295 volunteers who participated in an online study, and analyses revealed that positive, but not adverse, childhood experiences predict growth mindset. Specifically, adults with more positive childhood experiences trend towards growth, instead of fixed, intelligence beliefs.
"I used to tutor underprivileged elementary school children in college, and I wanted to see how they and other children in similar situations can be successful in an academic environment,” Worsham said. “Even though I couldn't work with them in person with tutoring, maybe I could study scientific ways to help children succeed."
Worsham and Ferrell are now working on submitting this research for publication.
Oklahoma Psychological Society is an organization that fosters and promotes psychological science across Oklahoma.
For information on the NWOSU psychology department, contact Ferrell at (580) 327-8447 or email jdferrell@nwosu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.