ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Alva campus is partnering with the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) to hold a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 13-14, 2022, in the Student Center Ranger Room.
The blood donor goal for the Northwestern President’s Leadership Class-sponsored event is 80 blood units for the drive. This event is open to the public.
All blood donors will receive a free, limited-edition Bigfoot T-shirt, free health screenings and donor rewards points. Free pizza will be available, and all donors will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a free energy tea from Northwest Nutrition.
Donors will need to show a photo ID to give blood.
Those wishing to donate are encouraged to go online and make an appointment for Tuesdayat https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/386719 and for Wednesday at https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/386700.
For information contact Kaylyn Hansen, service learning coordinator, at (580) 327-8150 or klhansen@nwosu.edu.
