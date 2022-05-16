ALVA, Okla. — Bo Hannaford has been named the 20th president of Northwestern Oklahoma State University, according to Regional University System of Oklahoma.
Northwestern President Janet Cunningham will retire June 30, 2022. Hannaford will take over July 1.
“I am honored to lead Northwestern into the next chapter and for the opportunity to build on the legacy of President Cunningham,” Hannaford said. “She has been an impactful leader and has ensured that the university is poised for success.”
Currently serving as the executive vice president of Academic Affairs, Hannaford has been in leadership positions within the university since 2011. He has served as Northwestern’s chair of the education division, dean of the School of Professional Studies and vice president for Academic Affairs, prior to being named executive vice president in 2019. His career began in public schools, and he served as a high school principal for Ponca City Public Schools prior to returning to Northwestern. He earned his Doctorate in Education from Walden University and both his undergraduate and master’s degrees are from Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
“Dr. Hannaford’s deep knowledge of Northwestern’s strengths positions him well to continue his work optimizing the university’s programs at its campuses in Alva, Enid and Woodward,” said Connie Reilly, chair of the Regional University System’s board of regents. “His academic insights enable him to connect with students, parents and adult learners about the value of NWOSU’s degrees and current and future workforce needs of Oklahoma.”
Regional University System of Oklahoma governs six universites in the state: Northwestern, East Central University, Northeastern State University, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Southeastern University and University of Central Oklahoma.
“I want to thank our Board of Regents for this opportunity,” Hannaford said. “I am humbled and grateful to lead this institution that I love so much. I look forward to continuing to work with our Ranger family in achieving our goals and preparing outstanding graduates for the future.”
Northwestern is a public regional university with campuses in Alva, Enid and Woodward.
For information about the university, go to https://www.nwosu.edu/. The RUSO website is at www.ruso.edu.
