ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University junior social work major April Schultz has been selected as a Brad Henry International Scholar by Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
The Alva native will spend the spring 2023 semester studying at Swansea University in Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom.
“I am beyond excited to be the recipient of this scholarship,” Schultz said. “It is such an amazing opportunity that I never could have dreamed of. I cannot wait to experience the culture in Wales and be able to tie that experience into my social work education that I have received here at Northwestern. I am grateful to have been chosen as the Brad Henry Scholar.”
Schultz was nominated by Kylene Rehder, department of social work chair and professor of social work. She will receive funding for tuition and lodging for a full semester of study at Swansea University, as well as a stipend to help with other expenses such as airfare and passport fees to and from the UK.
“Northwestern is pleased to congratulate Ms. Schultz on this honor,” Rehder said. “It is an acknowledgment of her hard work and talent, as well as a valuable opportunity to broaden her horizons through international study.”
The Brad Henry International Scholarship program was established by Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education in June 2008. The regents provide a stipend for students selected to participate in the semester-long study or research programs affiliated with Swansea University. Recipients are selected by a committee of regents’ staff based on their excellent academic performance, outstanding communication skills, exemplary character, and exceptional leadership, maturity and judgment.
For more information on the Brad Henry Scholarship program go to https://www.nwosu.edu/study-abroad/brad-henryscholarship-program.
