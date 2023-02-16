ALVA — Each spring, Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association recognizes Outstanding Seniors, and applications are due March 10 for consideration.
Northwestern seniors on the Alva, Woodward and Enid campuses are eligible to apply for this honor.
Qualification requirements include students who will graduate spring or summer 2023 or who graduated December 2022, minimum 60 hours completed at Northwestern, 3.5 GPA or higher and no academic or disciplinary action.
Students should prepare a cover letter, resume, one to three letters of recommendation, a current profile photo and official transcript. Application materials should be submitted to the Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association office in the Alva campus Student Center or mailed to 709 Oklahoma Blvd, Alva, OK 73717.
Award winners will be recognized at the Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association Spring Alumni Reunion on April 29.
For more information about the Outstanding Senior application process, contact John Allen, director of alumni relations, Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association, at jwallen@nwosu.edu or (580) 327-8594.
