NWOSU Enid campus to mark 25 years of taking new steps

ENID, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University is celebrating a big birthday this week.

This week, the university will commemorate the silver anniversary of the Enid campus, which opened 25 years ago at its current location.

“Hard to believe this thing is over 25 years old … you look at it, and it doesn’t seem like it’s an old building,” said NWOSU-Enid’s dean, Wayne McMillin. “Kind of amazing to me.”

He and other NWOSU dignitaries, including President Janet Cunningham and former Enid dean Cheryl Evans, will be on hand to honor the namesakes of the Enid campus’ endowment funds department chairs during the ceremony, set for 2 p.m. Thursday at 2929 E. Randolph.

McMillin has been on the campus almost since the beginning, joining as an adjunct instructor in spring 1997. He was “already an old-timer,” he said, when he became dean a full decade ago.

He continues to teach the same psychology course, Human Lifespan, in the same second-floor classroom since he started at NWOSU.

But the campus, McMillin said, has consistently served a nontraditional student population, in terms of average age, work and marital status.

“When I teach human lifespan, having different generations in the classroom is really pretty neat for me,” he said.

Years of thinking outside the box

In 1996, Oklahoma House Bill 2164 provided for the establishment of NWOSU branch campuses in Woodward and Enid, the latter of which would absorb an existing shared higher ed program in the recently built East Randolph building. NWOSU’s Enid campus started classes that fall.

In 1999, the city gave the Northwestern Foundation $2.5 million that was matched by the state Regents for Higher Education — funding a total $5 million in salaries and stipends for faculty chairs on the Enid campus.

Ten faculty department chairs have since been endowed on the Enid campus. These endowment funds were named after program founders, city leaders and prominent members of the Enid and NWOSU higher ed communities.

Plaques of these figures, recently hung up along the wall of a hallway in the Enid building, will be revealed as part of Thursday’s ceremony.

One endowment was named for former Security National Bank president Bert Mackie; another was for the late Dan Dillingham, who owned and operated Dillingham Insurance for 67 years.

The Enid campus’ endowment fund for the nursing department chair was named for Janet Cordell, a retired American Red Cross nurse, community volunteer and manager of the free Enid Community Clinic, as well as an NWOSU alumnus.

Cordell said she has had many nursing students from NWOSU’s nursing programs work for their required clinical hours at the community clinic, at 1106 E. Broadway, and at the Red Cross.

“Again, that’s another part of the history of Northwestern, is because they really look around and see what is needed in the area. For many, many years, teaching was and still is a huge focal point for them, because that’s what we need,” Cordell said. “In a lot of ways, they have tried to think outside the box.”

Adding up new pathways

With each step along the way, every few years since the school opened has brought a new development onto the Rangers’ path, one often tied to the physical building at 2929 E. Randolph.

“They’re just like little twinkles that we have,” McMillin said. “They add up.”

2002 saw the creation of the Enid Higher Education Council that oversees the two institutions and started a scholarship program for high school students in Enid.

Another step in the path came in 2007, when the university began its degree transfer “bridge” program with the two-year Northern Oklahoma College, the Enid extension campus for which sits practically next door on the old Phillips University site.

A physical bridge later was constructed between the two campuses, in large part due to the leadership of Mackie, who as a founding member of the Enid Higher Education Council had helped establish the transfer program.

Evans, who took over as NOC president in 2011 until last summer, said the transition between the two schools has been seamless for students. By extension, the actual bridge itself needed to be, too.

“The transfer of classes is one thing, but the transfer of people. … I think it was an important symbol of partnership between the two schools,” Evans said.

Since the inception of the university’s online RN-to-BSN program in 2015, NWOSU nursing students with their RNs don’t have to retake their general education courses to get their full BSN. Once the bachelor’s-to-doctorate in nursing practice pathway began classes in 2017, they also now can skip a master’s program to get their doctorate.

“You think of innovative things so (students) don’t have to repeat all the stuff, and that’s telling. And they’ve had it all,” Cordell said about NWOSU. “You can make allowances for people, and Northwestern’s been great about that.”

Most recently, the Fowler Early Childhood Center opened next door in 2019, another partnership this time with Enid Public Schools, whose pre-K students work with education students in classroom projects.

With these steps in place, McMillin laid out a hypothetically 25-year path for an Enid student: A child could start school as a pre-K student at next door’s Fowler ECC, then go to Enid Public Schools and take classes at Autry Technology Center.

They could then end up getting an associate degree at the two-year Northern Oklahoma College, cross the bridge to Northwestern to finish their undergraduate degree, stay at NWOSU and get a master’s degree, then even a doctorate in nursing practice.

“To think about that is pretty awesome for Enid, I would think,” McMillin said.

Longtime online advantages

Miranda Sanders, who attended NOC, then bridged to NWOSU, said the pandemic’s forced transition didn’t make much of a difference when she graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s in criminal justice.

Sanders, who already was commuting half an hour to Enid from Goltry in Alfalfa County, said the move to virtual learning allowed her to work more on her final semester paper because she wasn’t driving the extra 30 minutes back and forth.

She’s now preparing to graduate next semester with her master’s in psychology, again from an entirely online graduate program at another university.

“I totally feel that it is an advantage that Northwestern has, because you can do it online, Sanders said. “And every professor I had was really great about it — say we had a snowstorm and I couldn’t get to class, I could just email them and they were completely understanding.”

This semester, McMillin said he only has one student in his Human Lifespan classroom on the second floor.

Thirty-five more students, though, video-conference into the class from the Alva campus, and another 10 from Woodward.

But that’s been the norm at NWOSU for much longer than during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In past years, I have been here by myself talking to the screen — like Zoom, really,” McMillin said. “That’s the way we’ve always done that. And that maximizes our resources.”

For decades, Evans said, Northwestern was a pioneer in “talk-back classroom” — at one point, there’d be one TV screen and a phone on the wall. Today, the university has been using interactive television teaching (ITV).

Evans said she noticed that this helped the university during COVID’s forced transition.

And in the wake of the virus’ effects on the educational system, McMillin said, the school again is expanding its virtual instruction program.

The cameras in one of the ITV classrooms have been altered to function exclusively with Zoom, the ubiquitous video-conferencing platform whose popularity has skyrocketed since the pandemic.

“You can anticipate that that will continue on — that people will have life happen them, and for some reason they can’t be there for a week or two weeks, we can still connect them, and I think that’s important,” McMillin said. “I think that connection’s been strengthened by the technology we have.”