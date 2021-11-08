ENID, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Enid campus will recognize its 25th anniversary with a ceremony next week.
The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the campus building at 2929 E. Randolph in Enid, in conjunction with its employee recognition ceremony and endowed chair plaque unveiling.
This ceremony will recognize the efforts of faculty and staff of the Northwestern-Enid campus, as well as celebrate the efforts of the community that supports Northwestern.
Construction for the building began in late 1993 and was designed to house classes from three universities through interactive television and in-person teaching. In 1996, Northwestern acquired the building, and Northwestern’s Enid campus was established.
“We are excited to celebrate with our community members, along with our faculty and staff," Enid campus dean Wayne McMillin said in a release. “Being able to provide Enid with an educational facility to finish degrees and give our students a place to get involved is something great.”
Today, the Enid campus provides junior and senior-level courses for bachelor's degree programs, master's degree programs and a doctoral program in nursing practice. Northwestern boasts a partnership program with Northern Oklahoma College in the Bridge program, which allows students from NOC to transition seamlessly to Northwestern to finish their degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.