ALVA, Okla. — Student residents of Cunningham Hall were evacuated safely for two hours just after midnight Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, due a fire in a gas-fed fireplace in the lobby of the dormitory on the Northwestern Oklahoma State University campus.
NWOSU officials reported on social media that physical plant staff were on campus when the fire started, activated the alarm to evacuate the building and contacted emergency officials at 12:18 a.m.
“Initial arriving crews observed smoke coming from the lobby area. Crews made entry finding a gas fed fire place had malfunctioned causing a small fire in the fire place. After the area was ventilated and all rooms were checked for smoke, students were allowed back to their rooms,” according to a social media post by Alva Fire Department, which also shared photos of crews on the scene.
Northwestern reported that procedures were followed and student residents were given the all-clear to move back into their rooms.
“All students were evacuated and accounted for and fed by NWOSU staff until they were allowed back in,” according to the fire department’s Facebook page.
Fire officials reported that the swift response caused the fire to be contained to the fireplace and credited the NWOSU staff and maintenance crew.
