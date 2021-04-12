Students from early childhood classes at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid will perform “The Wizard of Oz” for pre-K children on Friday.
The performance for students from Enid Public Schools' Fower Early Childhood Center will be at 12:30 p.m. in the NWOSU-Enid commons area.
The creative activities class, led by instructor Colleen Golightly, will present the showcase. The class, made up of elementary and early childhood education teacher candidates from NWOSU's Enid and Alva campuses, put together the production as an assignment for the semester demonstrating what they have learned.
Chris Smith, Enid Public Schools director of Early Childhood Education, thanked NWOSU for including Fowler students and praised the collaboration efforts between NWOSU and EPS.
“We are thrilled to be gifted with this extraordinary arts showcase presented by NWOSU students,” said Smith. “We know the experience will enrich our children as well as honor our mission as an OKA+ Demonstration School.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.