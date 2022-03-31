ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University will host George Lee during diversity training that is open to the campus and community from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” will be presented in the Alva campus Student Center Ballroom and available electronically in room 218 on the Enid campus, room 145 on the Woodward campus and room 131 at the Ponca City University Center.
Lee, who mixes education and entertainment, has spent more than 10 years speaking publicly for community groups, academic institutions and corporate organizational leadership seminars. He also has more than five years of experience teaching in educational institutions.
Currently leading the nationally renowned University of Oklahoma debate team as coordinator of policy debate while also teaching language arts for Oklahoma City Public Schools, Lee holds a bachelor’s degree in African and African American studies, master’s degrees in human relations and adult higher education and graduate certificates in women and gendered studies along with human resource and diversity development from OU.
He holds a professorship in the OU social work department and has been celebrated as one of the best “debate-minds” in collegiate debate. He was named in the top 20 College Policy Debaters of the past decade and has been featured in The Washington Post, The Atlantic and The New York Times and he co-hosts an original podcast called “The Chop Up.”
Lee’s social media presence offers him the opportunity to engage hundreds of thousands with short, educational messages that often inspire others to perform more research on their own.
The training is organized by the diversity committee at Northwestern, members of which include Luis Rocha Antunes, assistant professor of mass communication; Mariann Braten-Hall, assistant professor of education; Roger Brown, associate professor of business; Sarah Fry, instructor of criminal justice/sociology; Shawna Gilbert, assistant professor of library sciences; Mistie Kline, lecturer in psychology; Karsten Longhurst, assistant professor of music; Yosbelli Lora, student representative; Yvette Lowery, assistant professor of nursing; Steven Mackie, professor of education; Allissa Miller, instructor of psychology; Calleb Mosburg, dean of student affairs and enrollment management; Taylor Randolph, instructor of psychology; and Wei Zhou, associate professor of business.
“I am very excited to have George Lee visit Northwestern and be our guest speaker this year,” said Brown, chairman of the diversity committee. “George Lee has a very strong following on social media, especially TikTok, and it will be fun to hear from such an entertaining speaker. He has overcome several adversities and continues to push for change at the state and national level.”
For information, contact Brown at (580) 327-8509 or rsbrown@nwosu.edu.
