ALVA, Okla. — Garret Lahr has been named the division of business chair for Northwestern Oklahoma State University, replacing Dr. John Stockmyer, professor of business, who will remain on the faculty.
“I am excited about working with Garret,” said Dr. Bo Hannaford, NWOSU executive vice president. “He will bring some new ideas to the table that will continue to move our division of business in the right direction. He has a great rapport with our students and our existing faculty.
“He and the faculty will focus on our reaffirmation for our Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs accreditation over the next few years, and I look forward to helping him to be a successful chair.”
Lahr, who begins his new duties July 1, joined the division at Northwestern in 2018 and specializes in personal finance, management and leadership. He also serves as the Ranger Business Club sponsor and is currently pursuing a doctorate in business administration from the University of Phoenix.
“I’m excited about the opportunity and look forward to continuing my career at Northwestern,” Lahr said.
The division of business under the School of Professional Studies offers a bachelor of business administration degree with majors in accounting and business administration. The division also offers a bachelor of applied arts and sciences degree with a major in technical management and a bachelor of science in organizational leadership degree.
For information on Northwestern’s business degree programs, go to www.nwosu.edu/school-of-professional-studies/business or contact Lahr at (580) 327-8510 or galahr@nwosu.edu.
