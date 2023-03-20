ALVA, Okla. — Emilia Olsen, Northwestern Oklahoma State University artist-in-residence, will present an artist talk and drawing workshop at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Jesse Dunn Annex, room 324, on the school's Alva campus.
The event is free and open to the public.
Olsen was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1989 while her parents worked in the Peace Corps. She grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, and in 2011, she earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Corcoran College of Art & Design in Washington, D.C. She currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.
She has exhibited her work nationally, with solo and two-person shows at Kates-Ferri Projects (New York) and Doppelganger Studio (Queens) and notable recent group exhibitions at the Spring Break Art Show (New York), Freight & Volume (New York), Gallery Also (Los Angeles), Elephant Gallery (Nashville), Greenpoint Terminal Gallery (Brooklyn), and Juxtapoz Projects at Mana Contemporary (New Jersey).
She has been artist-in-residence at DNA Residency (Provincetown, Massachusetts); New York Studio Residency Program (Brooklyn); Starry Nights (Truth or Consequences, New Mexico); Hotel Belmar (Costa Rica) and the Horse and Art Research Program (Hungary).
Her work has been featured in the publications “Two Coats of Paint,” “Vogue,” “Art Maze,” “Hyperallergic,” “Maake Magazine,” and the podcast “Sound & Vision.”
More about the artist may be found at www.emiliawolsen.com.
