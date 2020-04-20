ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials announced Monday a virtual commencement ceremony will be held May 9 in place of a traditional ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions placed on social gatherings in Oklahoma.
The virtual ceremony will be held via Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram and the university website, https://www.nwosu.edu/.
“We continue to prioritize the safety of our campus community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Janet Cunningham, university president. “This has been a difficult but necessary decision to reach. Although we share our students’ disappointment in this change of plans, we are excited for them as they complete their education.”
Graduating students will have the ability to submit information and photos to participate in the virtual commencement ceremony and also have the option to walk in a commencement ceremony in December 2020.
