Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Alva campus is partnering with Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) to hold a blood drive, with a goal of bringing in 112 donors.
The event will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 9-10, in the Student Center Ranger Room, and is open to the public.
OBI has an ongoing need for convalescent plasma from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat seriously ill patients, according to a press release. The need for convalescent plasma in this area has increased exponentially as hospitalizations surge.
“A single plasma donation with OBI can provide plasma to up to four COVID-19 patients, in a process that takes about an hour and a half,” Kaylyn Hansen, service learning coordinator, said.
Email coviddonor@obi.org to make a plasma appointment. The email should include name, date of birth, contact information and date of last COVID-19 symptoms. Individuals should also include proof of positive COVID-19 test results from a doctor or clinic.
Save time and complete the screening questions online at http://obi.org/donor-express. The confirmation sheet must be printed on the day of the donation. Please have a photo ID available to give blood.
Appointments are preferred to help with social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as the schedule allows. Everyone also is required to wear a face covering. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
Those wishing to donate are encouraged to go online and make an appointment. To make an appointment for Feb. 9, visit https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/337912.
To make an appointment for Feb. 10, visit https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/337913.
All blood donors will receive a free limited edition “Rise Up & Give” T-shirt, free health screenings and donor rewards points. Free pizza will be available, and all donors will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a $25 Northwestern bookstore gift card.
To volunteer or have questions answered contact Hansen at (580) 327-8150 or klhansen@nwosu.edu.
