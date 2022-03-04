A group of high school seniors in Northwest Oklahoma are set to graduate this spring with another feather in their caps.
Eight students from six public high schools recently were announced as among this year’s Academic All-Staters, an annual statewide award from the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
An advisory committee selected 100 seniors from 75 schools in 67 Oklahoma school districts, out of 397 nominations, the foundation announced Feb. 24.
All-Staters from Northwest Oklahoma included: Krystal Archer, Enid High School; Elizabeth Bain, Chisholm High School; Sawyer Hutchison and Sydney Martens, Fairview High School; Lake Lyon, Cherokee High School; Katon Lunsford, Kingfisher High School; and Emma Taylor and MaKenna Bailey, Pond Creek-Hunter High School.
Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 36th annual Academic Awards Celebration on May 21 at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel.
Academic All-Staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each nominee.
All of the area winners are members of the National Honors Society and/or the state Superintendent’s Honor Roll.
Archer is an EHS valedictorian, AP scholar with distinction, according to the foundation. Her numerous extra-curricular activities include tennis, volleyball, student council and several community service projects.
Bain has completed in volleyball and track and field, served in student government and Chisholm Community Outreach Team, and volunteered at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.
Hutchison is a Wendy’s Heisman High School winner, placed in numerous academic state tournaments and been state champion in shot put and discus. He is a member of the high school student council and a longtime football coach’s aide and mentor.
Martens is a two-year member of the state superintendent’s advisory council, competed and placed in several regional and state scholastic meets, and represented Oklahoma at the National Quiz Bowl Tournament in 2018. She is the council president of the Oklahoma Association of Student Councils, chapter vice president of the FFA and senior class vice president.
Lyon is class rank No. 1, and has participated in high school varsity football and basketball, track and field, academic team, choir, speech and debate, student council class and FCCLA.
Lunsford is a regional and state cross country champion and a member of Kingfisher FFA and high school student council. She also volunteers for Meals on Wheels and Food for America.
Taylor has been a National 4-H Congress delegate, state district representative, state ambassador and other numerous honors for 4-H, FFA and livestock shows. She also volunteers at her local library and with Oklahoma Special Olympics.
Bailey is a member of the student council, academic team, competitive choir and the teen community service club. She also makes Christmas ornaments and cards for nursing home residents.
To be nominated, students must meet one of the following criteria: an American College Test (ACT) composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading & writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.
This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT and an average 4.22 GPA. In addition, 28 seniors are National Merit semifinalists, including Fairview’s Hutchison and Chisholm’s Bain.
“The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Program is the Oklahoma’s premiere awards program honoring academic achievement, innovation and leadership among students and educators in our public schools,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Inbody. “By working together to give outstanding students and educators the recognition they deserve, we send a strong message to our state and to the nation that Oklahomans value academic excellence.”
