ENID, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma Association of Realtors is involved this year with Operation Christmas Child.
The program is an initiative by Samaritan's Purse that has for many decades provided shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene products and more to children all over the world. The boxes have been distributed to more than 100 countries, including to kids in the U.S.
Tara Dalton, of Coldwell Banker Realty III, as well as a member of NWOAR, said she works with the outreach team for the association. She said she has been involved with Operation Christmas Child in the past, and brought the idea up to the outreach team, which decided it was a project worth supporting.
"I had just posed an idea for us to try to fill 50 boxes through our association of realtors," Dalton said. "That call for us to do that was accepted. I believe as of right now we have 10 boxes left that are unspoken for and that we're still looking for someone to fill."
She said anyone interested in helping fill the final 10 boxes can do so by paying $10, which covers the cost of shipping, and can pick up their box at NWOAR, 222 E. Maple.
"What we are doing is filling 50 of those boxes that are going to be donated. We look at if it is a boy or a girl, their age, and picking the types of items for them to receive," Dalton said.
Dalton said she herself filled two boxes, one each for a boy and girl. She said she put in various items based on the age and gender of the child, with items including a variety of toys and hygiene products, as well as markers and crayons and coloring books.
In addition to Operation Christmas Child, NWOAR takes part in the Angel Tree program, as well as adopting children through DHS drives to help those who might not otherwise receive a Christmas present. Dalton said it is part of the outreach board's criteria to find any way possible to try and give back to the community.
Operation Christmas Child has a collection week planned for Nov. 14-21. The program began in 1990 by Dave and Jill Cooke, who eventually partnered with Samaritan's Purse, an international relief organization. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered gift-filled shoeboxes to over 198 million children in more than 170 countries and territories.
For more information on the Northwest Oklahoma Association of Realtors, visit https://www.nwokrealtors.com/. For more information on Operation Christmas Child, visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/.
