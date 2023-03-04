ENID, Okla. — The Chisholm Trail Expo Center Coliseum and Pavilion were packed Saturday, March 4, 2023, with pigs, parents and kids, some at the beginning of their show careers, others at the end and many more in between.
Brigham Bunt, of Ringwood, was one of the in-betweens, and the 10-year-old who has been showing for three years at the Northwest District Junior Livestock Show came out with his crossbred Hampshire barrow as the overall winner for the breed.
“I was really, really nervous, and I didn’t know (who the judge would choose),” Bunt said.
Despite his young age, Bunt is no stranger to the show ring or the winner’s circle, having won last year at the NWDJLS with his barrow, as well as other state and national shows. Under the guidance of his parents, Will and Holly Bunt, Brigham has been working with animals and preparing for livestock showing since he was 2 years old.
“I love Hamps. It’s my favorite breed,” he said. “… I just like showing them because I think it’s a good breed to help … if you want to try to win something …”
Saturday he took first place in his class, and then all five class winners of the Hampshire barrow — male pigs castrated soon after birth — were back in the ring in front of the judge to determine the final winner.
Despite being nervous, Brigham was pretty confident in his pig.
“I knew it was between … me (and one of) the class … (or) two classes before me. And I just got pretty nervous on what (the judge) was gonna do.”
Bunt said in the end he thought his pig was “probably just a little bit bigger” and more solidly built.
His parents pick his show pigs in the fall as piglets, though Mom Holly said Brigham does get an opinion, as he eventually will learn that part of being a livestock showman as well.
It’s what his parents learned when they were showing as children and teens.
“My husband and I grew up doing the same thing,” Holly said. And so we kind of knew what, what it takes, and we decided we try it out. He's our oldest, and so we started when he was about two and a half, and he took a liking to it … got pretty good at it.”
One of the other competitors in the overall ring with Brigham — the winner of that one or two classes before him — was class 3 Hamp barrow champ Rylee Glazier, of Lomega, who at 18 is showing at her final NWJDLS.
Glazier also started learning the ropes when she was 2.
Her older sister showed, and her dad, who was an ag teacher, encouraged them, she said, adding it was “just a love for the agriculture industry.”
Although her career as a showman may soon end, her lifelong passion will not. Glazier plans to attend Northern Oklahoma College and be on the livestock judging team.
When asked what she loves about showing livestock, she answered, “the competitiveness, the friends you get to make and the memories, and the family that support you every day.”
Family was a familiar theme during the show Saturday.
On the opposite end from Glazier, 8-year-old Kyndall Kienholz was showing her pig for the first time.
Standing by her dad, Noah, she said she was a “excited” and “a little nervous.” The nerves really weren’t showing, however, since she’s seen her sister and twin brother show.
She also comes from parents who showed competitively when they were younger.
“I think it's good for them, to teach them to learn and responsibilities. … You know, when they're home, they gotta wash him every day, walk them every day, feed them … so it just takes a lot of responsibility,” Noah Kienholz said.
Brigham’s mom also spoke of the importance of teaching the kids the responsibilities of caring for their livestock.
“I think it builds a lot of character and stamina in these kids at a young age,” Holly Bunt said. “It teaches them to be competitive, it teaches them how to win and lose and how to do it gracefully. I think it puts them in really tough, high-tense situations that as adults we’re put in every day, and so if they can start at a young age learning how to deal with those things, that really makes all the difference in the world.”
When asked what high-tense situation was easier: showing or watching her son show, Holly was quick to reply: “Show.”
She said watching her children is nerve-racking, to say the least.
“Pretty much makes you sick to your stomach,” she said, then quickly added, “but in a good way.”
It’s a lot of work, as a child and an adult, but it’s rewarding, Noah Kienholz said.
“It’s an addiction. It never gets old.”
