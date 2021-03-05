ENID, Okla. — One thing that’s a must when it comes to showing livestock is having the determination to do it, and Kaylee Shenold and Hadley Estes both have that drive.
The two girls have an 11-year difference in showing — Kaylee, 17, has been showing livestock since she was 4 years old, while Hadley is 9 years old and has been showing for the past two years.
Both have learned or are learning skills that will set them up for success in life, said Brady Bond, general superintendent of the Northwest District Junior Livestock Show, which both girls are showing at in this week.
“(Showing livestock) takes a lot of time, dedication, time management ... teaches you a ton of responsibility ... financial responsibility,” Bond said. “Just the life skills it teaches you is a big reason I feel it’s important for kids to be involved.”
‘Nowhere else I’d rather be’
For Shenold’s family, raising and showing livestock, specifically sheep, is a generational affair that is continuing with Shenold in a tradition that goes all the way back to her father, Scott, and her grandfather.
Shenold’s grandfather raised livestock, and Scott Shenold showed cattle, sheep and hogs in his youth. He and his wife Amy had Kaylee, their only child, in 2003, and by 2007, she was showing livestock — wearing pink cowboys boots and a pink cowboy hat, her dad remembered with a laugh.
“It can be hard sometimes, but it’s fun in the end,” Kaylee said about showing livestock.
The Mulhall-Orlando High School senior and FFA officer showed both sheep and goats this week at the NWDJLS, which opened Tuesday morning with steers and continues until Sunday with gilts before the award presentation and premium sale auction on Monday.
On Thursday, Kaylee got champion in both Shropshire and Dorset ewes and reserve champion in Hampshire ewes — sixth overall in supreme ewe; champion in Dorset wethers; and fifth overall in wethers. On Friday, she won first in her class in goat wether, got fourth overall in the division and placed seventh overall in market goat.
Amy Shenold said her husband was an “amazing showman and was very successful,” and their daughter has paved her own path following in her dad’s footsteps with her parents’ support.
Kaylee wakes up and takes care of the sheep in the mornings before school, feeding, washing, shearing — “whatever she can do.”
“She’s right there — she’s in all of it,” Amy said. “She’s been very hands-on her whole show career, so she knows what she’s doing.”
Kaylee said she’s definitely improved in showmanship and responsibility in all the years she’s shown and is thankful for the many friends and memories she’s made.
This is her last year showing — she’ll be 18 in a couple weeks, and said it’s a “bittersweet” moment with “mixed emotions” for her and her parents.
“I’m glad she’s moving on, but I’m going to miss her,” Scott said.
Kaylee birthday typically falls during the week of Oklahoma Youth Expo, but her mom said she never minded spending her birthday at a livestock show.
“She would say, ‘There’s nowhere else I’d rather be,’” Amy said.
‘Eye of the tiger’
Hadley’s grandfather raises goats, and her parents, Krista and Levi Estes, both showed when they were young, too.
During her first year, Hadley used grandfather’s goats to show, but Krista and Levi eventually bought their own. Goats typically range anywhere from $500 to $3,000, they said.
Hadley has three goats she shows, named Crystal, Diamond and H.T., which stands for Harley Tucker, and her favorite part about showing is simple — “showing.”
Krista said that her daughter surprised her and Levi with her determination when she began showing.
“A lot of people will comment on her focus, saying she has ‘the eye of the tiger,’” Krista said.
On Friday, Hadley, a fourth-grader involved in 4-H at Garber Elementary School, won two reserve divisions, landed the Bronze Medallion Doe — third overall — and made Monday’s premium sale.
Hadley, who will also be in OYE this year, said she’s made a lot of friends showing, but also has faced some challenges.
She said the hardest thing for her is keeping her goat’s head up — “Because I’m so small,” the 4-foot-4 girl said with a laugh.
The NWDJLS will continue through Sunday, and the award presentations and premium sale auction will be Monday. A sale exhibitor meeting be at 5:25 p.m., with a buyers’ and exhibitor dinner at 5:30, the award presentations at 6:20 and the premium sale auction at 6:45.
