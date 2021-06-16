Three recent area high school graduates have been named 2021 Academic All-Staters.
Kingfisher High School graduates Cayman Matson and Prairie Kaya and Chisholm High School graduate Cailey Luskey were named to the 35th Oklahoma Academic All-State class of 2021.
They, along with 97 other recently graduated high school seniors, were recognized during Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence's awards celebration May 22 in Oklahoma City.
This year's honored students were from 77 schools in 69 school districts. They scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with 11 recipients scoring a perfect 36, according to the foundation. The students’ average GPA was a weighted 4.26.
Kaya also served on Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s Student Advisory Council. Winner of the Next Maya Angelou Award for Poetry, she is a member of the Kingfisher Dead Poets Society and the Stinger newspaper staff.
She plans to study dramaturgy and history at the University of Oklahoma. Her scholarship sponsor was Pioneer Telephone Cooperative.
Matson is a National Merit finalist and member of the Oklahoma Honor Society, and was president of his National Honor Society chapter. He was president of the Kingfisher Gender-Sexuality Alliance Club, is a Kingfisher Election Board volunteer and was junior class president.
Matson plans to study biomedical engineering at the University of Oklahoma. His scholarship sponsor was NBC Oklahoma.
Luskey was a class valedictorian and National Honor Society member. She was a member of All-State Choir and the Organization of American Kodaly Educators National Chorus, as well as drum major of the Chisholm Stampede Band.
Luskey plans to study global marketplace engagement at Oklahoma Baptist University. Her scholarship sponsors were Bert and Janice Mackie.
