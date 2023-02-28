ENID, Okla. — The 2023 Northwest Oklahoma Junior District Livestock Show is in full swing as Tuesday saw the Beginning Beef Showcase and steer show kicking off the week of festivities at Chisholm Trail Coliseum.
The Beginning Beef Showcase features 8-year-old exhibitors showing their cattle. Junior exhibitors must be a member of Oklahoma 4-H Club or an Oklahoma FFA chapter.
Kale Campbell, a current student at Northern Oklahoma College, participated in the Northwest Oklahoma Junior Livestock Show numerous times while growing up in the Jet area.
Campbell returned on Tuesday to judge the Beginning Beef Showcase, something he said he wasn't able to participate in when he was younger.
"It's one of those things that's kind of rare, and in this area they have it, and it's something that's really impressive," Campbell said. "For kids of that age to come out and do what I did as an 18-, 19-year-old kid, is something that's really impressive. Not everybody can do it, these kids have to put in a lot of work at home, and just to see kids of that age doing it is really impressive and just makes you happy to be a native of Northwest Oklahoma."
Being able to draw on his own experiences showing animals, Campbell knows firsthand the amount of time and effort that goes into it, especially for kids so young. Campbell said it is a good experience for the kids because they are going to grow up and be the future of agriculture.
"The benefit of this is these are the kids who are not only going to youth shows throughout the next years, they're going to make up the kids who are going to be the actual leaders of American agriculture," Campbell said. "These kids are going to go and become the leaders of Oklahoma agriculture and essentially feed America and the world."
With the livestock show moving to the Coliseum, there now is more space for entrants and spectators, as well as a goal of continuing to expand and enhance the show in the coming years. With a goal of enhancing the experience of those who take part, there is a goal to continue to provide opportunities for kids in agriculture to continue to learn valuable skills at a young age.
“This is such a great opportunity for students ... the values, the skills, the lessons that they’re learning through participating in these events like this, it’s going to give them opportunities to be able to hone in these skills, and come back to be, hopefully, valued members of our community if they come back here,” Haley Nabors, superintendent of the livestock show, said last week.
The 2023 Northwest Oklahoma Junior District Livestock show will continue through the week and end with the premium sale at 6:45 p.m. Monday. The schedule for the rest of the week's events is:
Wednesday
• 7:30 a.m.: Show office opens.
• 8 a.m.: Heifer show begins.
Thursday
• 7 a.m.: Show office opens.
• 7:30 a.m.: Lamb lead interviews, Garfield County Extension Office.
• 9 a.m.: Lamb Lead (lead portion).
• 10 a.m.: Ewe Show begins. There will be a 30-minute break between the end of the ewe show and the start of the wether lamb show.
Friday
• 7:30 a.m.: Show office opens.
• 9:30 a.m.: Breeding dow show begins.
Saturday
• 7 a.m.: Show office opens.
• 8 a.m.: Barrow show begins.
Sunday
• 7:30 a.m.: Show office opens.
• 8 a.m.: Gilt show begins.
Monday
• 5 p.m.: All premium sale animals in place.
• 5:25 p.m.: Sale exhibitor meeting: All sale exhibitors must attend.
• 5:30 p.m.: Buyers’ dinner sponsored by Jumbo Foods/exhibitor’s dinner.
• 6:20 p.m.: Award presentations.
• 6:45 p.m.: Premium sale auction.
