Numerous races gearing up for April's area school board elections

Garfield County voters will decide between myriad pairs of candidates for their local public school boards in April’s area elections.

Six of the 10 school districts with seats up for election April 6 will be races between two candidates. Enid Public Schools voters will decide two seats on the board of education: Offices 1 and 6.

Candidates said they were running for the office — many for the first time — because they saw 2021 as the right time to invest in their communities and their children.

Following is a continued introduction of each of the candidates running in the competitive school board elections, in alphabetical order and by district:

Garber Public Schools, Office 1

Lacey Jo Deeds:

Incumbent Garber Public Schools board member Lacey Jo Deeds said the school district is “in the best shape we’ve ever been in.”

The 15-year board member, who was appointed to the position, said she wants to seek a fourth term because her experience allows her to make “sound decisions,” she said, for the school district.

“I take pride in the small community and promoting our kids and the good things that happen around,” said Deeds, whose two college-age daughters and sophomore son have all gone to Garber schools.

This included planning for students to return to school last fall during the COVID-19 pandemic; the district had a returning committee of teachers and administration.

While masks are not required but recommended for around 380 students in Garber, staff are required to wear them. Larger classes are separated or use extra classrooms. A handful of students in virtual learning mostly returned to in-person this semester, Deeds said.

The schools have gone virtual once, for two weeks in October, Deeds said, because of around 20 students coming into close contact with a positive student.

A program technician at the Garfield County Farm Service Agency, Deeds also has owned the Garber-Billings News since 2013. She is also a member of 4-H.

Michael Deeds:

Lifelong Garber resident Michael Deeds is the first challenger his opponent has had in her three terms in office.

Deeds said he is a fourth- or fifth-generation resident of Garber, where he farms wheat and cattle and has worked as a welder for more than 20 years. He also has been a volunteer firefighter for around 18 years, having served as chief and assistant chief, and a member of 4-H.

Three of Deeds' eight children graduated from Garber, while five are still in school.

“Garber is actually growing, I feel. I feel it’s a good place to raise kids, to put them through school,” he said. “Not saying I’m gonna change anything, but seeing if I could help with anything.”

Deeds is also opponent Lacey Jo Deeds’ ex-brother-in-law. Michael Deeds said the decision to run against her was nothing personal, though.

Kremlin-Hillsdale Schools, Office 1

Jason Aebi:

Kremlin resident Jason Aebi said he hadn’t thought about running for the open school board position until a friend approached him about volunteering one night. After thinking it over, Aebi said he couldn’t answer the question, “Why not?”

Aebi is currently a firefighter at Vance Air Force Base in Enid and also is a volunteer firefighter in the town of Kremlin.

“If there was a way I could incorporate some things I’ve had to deal with through the fire department … (such as medical protocols), maybe there’s something there I could help with,” Aebi said. “If I can do anything to help the school be a better school, then that is a positive.”

He’s lived in the school district for seven years and said his two sons in sixth and eighth grade do almost every activity the school offers, so Aebi said he was “extremely invested” in the community and school events.

Kremlin-Hillsdale voters several weeks ago overwhelmingly passed a $2 million school bond issue, which will include funds for a new elementary recreation and athletic practice facility, improvements to the soccer and football fields, new technology and agriculture program shows and events.

Challenger Matt LeCrone was unable to be reached for this story.

Waukomis Public Schools, Office 1:

Ryan Felder:

Challenger Ryan Felder grew up in a family of teachers — his mom, dad and sister are all teachers, all with master’s degrees.

While also an English teacher, Felder coached mainly basketball, first as an assistant boys’ coach at Emerson Middle School, then as girls’ head coach at Cimarron.

Though he also got his master's in education, Felder left teaching to become a firefighter, he said, because he wanted to do something more hands-on while he was still physically able to join the fire service.

Felder said he was running because he didn’t want to keep sitting back “in the shadows” wishing things could be different, with the wealth of knowledge from his educational background.

“If I’m going to say anything, I want to show it with my actions too and be involved,” Felder said.

Brett Perry:

Incumbent board member Brett Perry, Waukomis Public Schools’ current board president, will run for a second five-year term in April.

Born and raised in Waukomis, Perry said he wanted children to grow up in the same small-school atmosphere he did, where students can get better attention and have a chance to do a lot more different things than at a larger school.

Perry’s reelection comes at a time of change for the district, having last year hired new superintendent Kelly Husted, whom Perry said has done “an excellent, great job.”

District voters in February 2020 failed two bond measures. Perry said getting them passed will be a priority this year.

One bond was $3.785 million for school construction, and the other was $480,000 for purchasing transportation equipment. Perry said the newer version would be more about buildings and growth, but he didn’t have a specific dollar amount available.

“I feel like my role in it is to try to keep a level head and try not to make drastic decisions. I like to think things through … I want everything to follow through,” Perry said.

Also running to retain their seats on school boards in Garfield County include:

• Autry Technology Center Office 4, Carmen Ball, incumbent.

• Drummond Public Schools Office 1, Curtis Mack, incumbent.

• Cimarron Public Schools Office 1, Cassie Coker-Paden, incumbent.

• Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Office 56, Michael J. Koehl, incumbent.