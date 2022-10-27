ENID, Okla. — The November general election is an important one for education in Oklahoma, Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd said.
“This is a crucial election for public education,” he said.
Floyd said he is worried things will not change and it could get worse. He struggled this summer to hire enough teachers because the pool of available educators is smaller.
Teachers are not being appreciated and respected, he said.
“We need politicians to quit bashing educators,” Floyd said.
What’s happening now is detrimental to every educational institution in our state, he said. The lack of respect shown teachers causes people not to want to go into education, he said, and the result is the teacher pipeline is decreasing.
He also says legislators need to step up to the plate and pay educators significantly more.
“We are sitting on the largest rainy day fund the state has ever had,” Floyd said, “and the Legislature did very little for education and nothing for teacher pay.”
In 2018, lawmakers raised teacher pay, but only after a teacher walkout, he said, and now Oklahoma is slowly lagging behind other states in terms of pay.
“We need to pay teachers what they deserve and quit the voucher talk,” Floyd said. “This is not the answer to our problems.”
Some state officials are pushing a voucher system, which would public money for private schools, to allow parents more control of where their children go to school.
However, using public funds would mean private schools would have to be accountable for that money, just as public schools are, and which Floyd said he didn’t think private schools would want.
“We now have more opportunities in this state than ever before for parents to choose where to educate their children,” Floyd said, citing open transfer rules.
In his State of the State address and recently in a webinar at Oklahoma University, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he has opened a pathway for teachers to make a six-figure salaries. Floyd said this will not work. He said state officials tried the same type of program in Texas and it failed. It was called the career ladder and pitted teacher against teacher and forced administrators to make unreasonable choices, Floyd said.
Floyd said EPS pays teachers stipends for mentoring new teachers, and this year those mentors will receive $2,100 in four allotments.
“We are proud of our educators and employees and want to do what we can,” he said.
One of the things Floyd is trying to do is get more good teachers in the system. He recently did a Zoom meeting with officials from Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University to help certify paraprofessionals and teacher assistants who want to get certified to become teachers.
“These schools want to help, so I reached out to them to create a program,” Floyd said.
Floyd said he is appreciative of his patrons and the support he gets from the community. EPS finished five years of significant capital improvements from the $93 million bond program passed in 2016. Upgrades were made at every school site, in technology, with new school buses, as well as the new high school gym and performing arts center. In the last two years, Enid Public Schools have received more than $6 million in donations and grants that have enhanced educational opportunities for students.
Floyd said welcomes calls for his research and information on the election. He can be reached at (580) 366-7000.
