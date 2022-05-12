ENID, Okla. — About 150 Enid area high school students and adults put pen to paper on their intention to attend Autry Technology Center next fall during Wednesday’s annual signing day ceremony.
Groups of students continuously filled seats at three rows of blue tablecloth-covered tables in Autry’s lecture hall, bringing with them blue folders, pens and hats embroidered with Autry’s logo provided by the center’s staff.
“Congratulations guys, you made it. First step,” Autry CEO/Superintendent Dwight Hughes said.
Rachel Snider, Autry’s director of student services, would tell students to open the folders, which contained two copies of their letters of intent to attend Autry next fall.
At Snider’s direction, students then signed their names to the letters, joining Hughes’ own signature.
Snider deemed the students part of “the Autry Tech team” before sending them off to tour the campus and meet their future program instructors.
Chisholm High School students Chasidy Bergen and Rosalia Arana signed their letters sitting next to each other in the afternoon event’s second group of new students.
Bergen will attend Autry’s cosmetology program, while Arana will be part of the welding program.
Arana, currently a sophomore, said pipe-welding always interested her while growing up working on her grandparents’ farm.
“The patterns of everything, it just fascinates me,” she said.
Bergen, a junior, will be one of 40 students in the two-year cosmetology program, half of whom will be high schoolers who will complete 1,000 total class hours.
After taking a zig-zag through two floors of Autry’s campus to get to the cosmetology classroom, which doubles as a salon open to the public, the two met one of Bergen’s instructors, Audrey Poston.
“It’s a lot more extensive than people realize. We have 32 chapters in our book,” Poston said.
Autry spokesperson Shelby Cottrill said the cosmetology and welding programs, as well as culinary arts, all filled up quickly during initial enrollment this spring.
Sydney Hutcherson signed her letter of intent to attend the two-year culinary program, which returned this past school year with a new kitchen, new instructors and a cafeteria called Cafe Blu that serves food every school day.
Hutcherson, a 20-year-old Enid resident, had attended University of Central Oklahoma to study forensic science before returning to Enid after a year and now works at Katy’s Pantry.
Hutcherson said she wants to open a restaurant that can help feed those who are homeless.
“I’ve always wanted to help people,” she said. “When I was in forensic science, I had the goal of helping people by bringing them justice.”
Her uncle, Michael Flach, joined her as she scrawled her own signature to the page early Wednesday evening.
“We’ll get her a restaurant if she comes through,” Flach said.
