Burleson’s dozens of donors include several notable figures in business, real estate and politics around Enid and Garfield County, or with ties to the area:
• Hammer Williams Co. president Kyle Williams, who oversaw The One event series, and his wife, Carol Williams, both donated the maximum $2,900.
• Edmond real estate developer Richard Anderson, $2,000.
• Developer and Waukomis farmer Gene Anderson, $500.
• Waukomis author John Dwyer, six donations totaling $1,833.
• Former Enid mayor Doug Frantz, two donations totaling $1,000.
• Brent Price, owner of Jenkins & Price, $750.
• Enid library board chair Joseph Fletcher, a Delta Airlines pilot, $1,000.
• Stan Ralstin, NW regional economic development specialist for state Dept. of Commerce, $500.
• Former interim city manager Jerry Erwin, three donations totaling $600.
• Brian Henson, contractor and vice president of Enid company Henson Construction, $1,000.
