210328-progress-faith emmanuel 1 BH.jpg

Wade Burleson speaks during an interview Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

Burleson’s dozens of donors include several notable figures in business, real estate and politics around Enid and Garfield County, or with ties to the area:

• Hammer Williams Co. president Kyle Williams, who oversaw The One event series, and his wife, Carol Williams, both donated the maximum $2,900.

• Edmond real estate developer Richard Anderson, $2,000.

• Developer and Waukomis farmer Gene Anderson, $500.

• Waukomis author John Dwyer, six donations totaling $1,833.

• Former Enid mayor Doug Frantz, two donations totaling $1,000.

• Brent Price, owner of Jenkins & Price, $750.

• Enid library board chair Joseph Fletcher, a Delta Airlines pilot, $1,000.

• Stan Ralstin, NW regional economic development specialist for state Dept. of Commerce, $500.

• Former interim city manager Jerry Erwin, three donations totaling $600.

• Brian Henson, contractor and vice president of Enid company Henson Construction, $1,000.

