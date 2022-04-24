Lucas retains seat in Congress

Rep. Frank Lucas

Many from Enid and Garfield County who contributed this quarter to Frank Lucas’ campaign in the first quarter of 2022 are longtime donors. These include:

• Groendyke Transport CEO and Chairman John Groendyke, who donated $1,000 and $1,900 in March, while his wife, Virginia, donated the maximum $2,900. Groendyke also donated $1,000 in November.

• Groendyke’s president Greg Hodgen donated $1,000.

• Hanor Foods owner Myrl Mortensen, $2,900.

• Ray Feightner, CEO of Cummins Construction, $2,900,

• Pope Distributing owner and chairman Tim Zaloudek, $2,900.

• Enid insurance agency owners Chad and Jed Dillingham, $2,900 and $1,000, respectively.

• Peter Dillingham, a manufacturer at No Man’s Land Foods, donated $1,000.

• Stephen Jones, an Enid attorney arguing against the same-timed election for U.S. Sen. James Inhofe’s successor, donated $400 in March, for a $2,900 total this election cycle.

• John Bowers, whose insurance company, Messer Bowers, is leasing monthly office space to Lucas’ opponent, Wade Burleson, donated $1,000 to the incumbent’s campaign.

• Brent Kisling, currently executive director of the Oklahoma State Department of Commerce and former ERDA director, $1,000.

• Rob Stallings, Enid city commissioner and engineer, $1,000.

• Scott Athey, chairman/CEO of Security National Bank, donated $1,500.

• Bert Mackie and Brad Blankenship, both bankers with Security National Bank, gave $2,900 and $1,000, respectively.

• Northern Oklahoma College President Clark Harris, $500.

