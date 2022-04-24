Many from Enid and Garfield County who contributed this quarter to Frank Lucas’ campaign in the first quarter of 2022 are longtime donors. These include:
• Groendyke Transport CEO and Chairman John Groendyke, who donated $1,000 and $1,900 in March, while his wife, Virginia, donated the maximum $2,900. Groendyke also donated $1,000 in November.
• Groendyke’s president Greg Hodgen donated $1,000.
• Hanor Foods owner Myrl Mortensen, $2,900.
• Ray Feightner, CEO of Cummins Construction, $2,900,
• Pope Distributing owner and chairman Tim Zaloudek, $2,900.
• Enid insurance agency owners Chad and Jed Dillingham, $2,900 and $1,000, respectively.
• Peter Dillingham, a manufacturer at No Man’s Land Foods, donated $1,000.
• Stephen Jones, an Enid attorney arguing against the same-timed election for U.S. Sen. James Inhofe’s successor, donated $400 in March, for a $2,900 total this election cycle.
• John Bowers, whose insurance company, Messer Bowers, is leasing monthly office space to Lucas’ opponent, Wade Burleson, donated $1,000 to the incumbent’s campaign.
• Brent Kisling, currently executive director of the Oklahoma State Department of Commerce and former ERDA director, $1,000.
• Rob Stallings, Enid city commissioner and engineer, $1,000.
• Scott Athey, chairman/CEO of Security National Bank, donated $1,500.
• Bert Mackie and Brad Blankenship, both bankers with Security National Bank, gave $2,900 and $1,000, respectively.
• Northern Oklahoma College President Clark Harris, $500.
