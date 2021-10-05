ENID, Okla. — Local school districts this weekend acknowledged that the unusual circumstances from the COVID-19 pandemic influenced a general decline in students’ proficiency on basic subjects last spring.
Nearly all public schools in Garfield County saw less than half of their students testing proficiently in English and language arts, mathematics and science, on Oklahoma’s first state standards assessments administered since the COVID pandemic began.
Chisholm Public Schools fared the best of districts in the Enid area, and its middle and elementary school students tested at proficiency levels among the highest of the state in the Oklahoma School Testing Program.
Students at Chisholm Elementary School were most consistently proficient across all three subjects, English (62.1%), math (66%) and science (74.7%).
The school sits only behind the Edmond elementary school Clegern, Bixby North Elementary School and Oakdale Public Schools for proficiency scores at any of the three subjects throughout the state.
On Friday, the Tulsa World on Friday reported proficiency scores of individual districts by county after receiving them following an open records request.
Chisholm Superintendent Chad Broughton said the scores looked like the district is “heading in the right direction” in the wake of the pandemic.
Chisholm students are graded based on state standards, as previously reported by the News & Eagle.
“We have an amazing team of teachers in our district. I believe that our school board, staff and community did an amazing job doing everything we could to keep our kids in school last year,” Broughton said in an email. “And I would say compared to scores around the area, for the most part, it looks like we were able to fill in any gaps caused by the pandemic.”
Annual standards tests, given to students grades 3-8 and then again at grade 11, weren’t administered in spring 2020 because of the pandemic.
The assessments aim to measure the percentage of students who have mastered the grade-level skills that are considered necessary to keep them on track to get into college or a career field.
Joy Hofmeister, the state superintendent, said Thursday, when statewide data were made public, that she was particularly troubled by the learning deficits among third-graders.
In 2019, nearly 40% of third-graders were proficient in English and language arts. In 2021, only 25% were. In 2019, 43% of those students were proficient in math. Now, only 29% are proficient.
“We are looking at that drop, and (it’s) very significant,” she said. “Like we should be alarmed by what you’re seeing the impact of COVID on our children and our families.”
The proficiency rates of students at Enid Public Schools’ 15 schools ranged widely from site to site.
Of elementary schools, Hoover performed the highest, at 41.9% proficient in English, 55.6% in math and 58.3% in science; Adams was the lowest, at 12%, 8.5% and 17.7%, respectively.
Of middle schools, Waller was the highest, at 27%, 19.3% and 39.1%; Longfellow Middle School performed the lowest, at 12.2%, 7.8% and 12.5% — on average, the least-proficient in the district.
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said in a statement that these scores were significantly different from years’ past because of the pandemic, many students learning from home and educators attempting to teach through new situations.
“Test scores are one indicator of a student’s progress, taken at one time, in one way,” Floyd said in an email to district staff Saturday. “Our teachers are doing multiple things to review student growth, and we know these scores do not show the full picture. … We will continue to work hard to see students succeed and provide a quality education. I am extremely proud of what we have managed to accomplish in the last two years in the midst of a pandemic.”
With 3.9% of students testing proficient at both math and science last spring, Covington-Douglas Elementary School reported the lowest proficiency rate in any area among Garfield County schools.
C-D Superintendent Darren Sharp didn’t respond to a message seeking comment on the scores.
Oklahoma’s statewide participation rate was 92% in math, 92% in English/language arts and 91% in science, near the 95% minimum participation rates the U.S. Department of Education has typically required with the exception of last spring.
Participation rates, enrollment trends and performance data for the 2021 spring assessment for each district will be publicly available later this week on the Oklahoma Data Matrix at www.oklaschools.com.
