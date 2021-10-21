ENID, Okla. — The Enid Regional Development Alliance hosted their quarterly luncheon Thursday. ERDA invited the Oklahoma Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to speak on cybersecurity during the event.
The SBDC seeks to help Oklahoma businesses succeed, and part of this initiative is educating business owners and employees in areas of need.
Mark Barnett, IT Project Manager at SBDC, spoke on the growing threat of cybersecurity, sharing that it is important for businesses to understand the threat everyone faces.
Small and large organizations are both targets of cybersecurity attacks. 93% of breaches of small businesses have are financially motivated, according to Barnett.
“Small businesses can be a route to a quick payday for hackers,” Barnett said. “The smallest security flaw can lead to a big payout for them.”
While the money is what most hackers are after, there is other valuable information cyber criminals can glean from a business to create leverage, steal money and ruin business reputations.
Besides financial information, data like client information, trade secrets and sensitive information can be sold off on the dark web.
60% of small businesses close within six months of a successful cyber attack, according to Barnett.
“There is a huge impact this is taking on individuals and businesses, and something we should really be paying attention to,” Barnett said. “All it takes is one small breach and your business is on the line.”
Paying the ransom demanded by cyber criminals is hefty, as the average ransom demand is up 518% percent since last year, according to Barnett.
As digital business practices advance, so do the hackers. Hackers are not individual criminals living alone in a basement, said Barnett. They are real criminal organizations, that function with the same sophistication as your own business.
“The game has changed,” Barnett said. “Not only are they organized but they are working together to maximize the amount of value they are extracting from targets.”
The group, DarkSide, who hacked the Colonial Pipeline in May, stole hundreds of gigabytes of data from the company. The group demanded a ransom of 5 million dollars, which was paid to the DarkSide within a day, however, the Department of Justice was able to recover a large portion of the ransom. Recovering ransom money is a rare occurrence though, Barnett said.
What does the attack look like?
From phishing to ransomware, cyber attacks can begin in your email inbox. Simply clicking on a link in your email to a site that can then install files called ransomeware onto a computer.
Once the ransomware is installed on your phone or computer, it can remain undetected for weeks or months as the criminals begin collecting data or information.
“We see hundreds of emails a day, that’s why it’s the perfect vessel to attack us,” Barnett said. “We are so used to email. We look at an email for a few seconds before we decide to open it.”
Phishing email, texts or call will often appear to come from an official source or a colleague, with a heightened sense of urgency.
New phishing websites pop-up ever 20 seconds, Barnett said. Phishing is a gateway for other attacks, like ransomeware.
“58% of ransomware attacks in North America start with phishing a user,” Barnett said.
Solutions
Barnett suggests creating unique, strong passwords or pass phrases, password managers, anti-virus protection, virtual private networks and dark web monitoring services. Computers, tablets and phones should all be protected.
Besides these services, users can regularly update their software and use two or multi-factor authentication.
“Cybersecurity is a team effort in a business. For cybersecurity to be successful, it must become part of the culture and identity of a team,” Barnett said.
Continuing education
The SBDC offers free workshops to assist businesses with numerous topics. They will be offering a cybersecurity workshop on Nov. 4.
Servicing the entire state, the Oklahoma SBDC provides confidential, high quality, no cost entrepreneurial and small business management advising in order to help Oklahomans start and grow businesses, according to their website.
The SBDC is currently developing a program integrating business resiliency education with cybersecurity. Cindy Ruminer, training manger for the SBDC shared how they help small businesses learn and grown through their services and trainings.
“A huge part of the conversation of business resiliency is understanding that cybersecurity is now a part of that and that isn’t changing,” Ruminer said.
The SBDC will be launching a series of cyber programs in 2022, that partner with Oklahoma based organizations that are experts in cyber.
Local growth and development
Lisa Powell, executive director of ERDA, spoke on economic development trends.
Problems are still occurring on the supply chain side, while economic growth occurs on the other side. There is a high influx of projects being planned nationally and locally. Developers are chasing federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, Powell said.
ARPA funding can be used to support the needs of the workforce. Economic developers like ERDA are evaluating ways that money can be invested to support workers.
Locally ERDA has focused their efforts on talent attraction, seeking to create transformational changes in the economy and work force in Enid.
“Talent attraction is still the number one limitation we have of our economy here,” Powell said. “We have more work and productivity that we could gain out of our economy if we had more workers to help us get there.”
ERDA has allocated several resources for talent attraction to Enid, hinting at the the launch of their new job board.
As workers look for a job and a great place to live, ERDA will be launching a digital job board later this year to give employers and job seekers a single digital space for local jobs to be advertised.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.