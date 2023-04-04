ENID, Okla. — Derwin Norwood retained his seat as Ward 2 city commissioner following Tuesday’s election, defeating Doug Boyle, by a result of 459-353, or 56.53% of the vote.
After being elected on Tuesday night, April 4, 2023, Norwood said he is exhausted yet happy, and that he plans to stick with the vision he spoke about during his campaign.
Norwood said during this campaign, he decided he wants to be more personable with his constituents in his next term.
“It was amazing. I did meet a lot of people, more personable than ever,” Norwood said. “I knew that I had constituents in Ward 2, but it’s a total different effect when you shake hands and people invite you to come into their homes. It’s an incredible feeling.”
Boyle gave his congratulations to Norwood, and looks to stay involved as one of the constituents of Ward 2.
“I do look forward to influencing the budget hearings this May, because I believe we’ve got to be spending more than 3.7% on streets, water rights and sewers, so I hope he takes that to heart now that I am one of his constituents,” Boyle said.
Boyle said he wanted to thank God for the opportunity and the experience he had running, and that the constituents of Ward 2 are the winners of the election.
“I also want to say that it’s been over 10 years since Ward 2 has elected a representative, so no matter the results for tonight, the winners for Ward 2 are the constituents, because there’s somebody in there that they’ve actually voted for,” Boyle said.
Boyle said it was his first time running for office, and enjoyed the experience.
“It was a great experience. We got to meet a lot of wonderful people and the residents of Enid, which speaks volumes as far as why we consider this a special community,” Boyle said.
Norwood said he feels like the people are the winners of the election, and that he wants to see Enid become an example for other towns and communities in Oklahoma.
“I feel like the people won this election. I just want them to know I love everybody and I appreciate their votes,” Norwood said. “I appreciate Mr. Boyle wanted to serve the city of Enid. My biggest thing is, I just want to see peace with all the people in the is town. I want us to be able to come together as a community and talk about our differences and work things better to make our community stronger. I believe if other communities see that, they will respect us a community, and I want to see Enid as a leading town, a town that leads in Oklahoma. I want us to be unique in the way we live and thrive together as a community.”
