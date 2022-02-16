ALVA, Okla. — The Northwestern Oklahoma State University vocal music program will present its Masterwork Concert “Faure Requiem” at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at First Presbyterian Church, 628 Church Street in Alva.
Karsten Longhurst, director of choral studies and assistant professor of music, said the majority of the concert will feature the University Concert Choir performing “Requiem Mass” by French composer Gabriel Faure and will feature brass, strings, harp, organ and percussion. The chorale and singers also will perform during the concert.
“This is going to be a magnificent concert featuring the incredible artistry of our choirs in collaboration with a professional instrumentalist,” Longhurst said. “‘Faure’s Requiem’ is one of the most beautiful and often performed choral/orchestrated works of the last 100 years. We’re bringing in a small chamber orchestra and organist to perform with us.”
The choir has been working hard to prepare for this concert.
“‘Faure Requiem’ will sound beautiful with the organ and orchestral players in the First Presbyterian Church,” said Caitlin Hofen, a junior mass communication major from Alva. “I’m excited to perform in such a space and for a live audience.”
There will be no admission cost to attend, but donations are appreciated. Longhurst noted that thanks to Donovan Reichenberger Endowment and private donations, they were able to provide the concert for free to the community.
