Summer hours at Northwestern Oklahoma State University will end July 21, meaning offices will return to regular hours beginning Monday, July 25.
The Alva and Woodward campuses will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Enid campus will be open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Each summer the university opts for extended daily hours Monday through Thursday so employees have Fridays off.
Employees return to normal business hours in preparation for faculty and students to return to campus to begin the fall semester, which starts Aug. 15.
Freshman orientation activities will be 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 on the Alva campus in Percefull Fieldhouse. The session is required for all freshmen. More information is available atwww.nwosu.edu/freshman-orientation.
Transfer student orientation for the Alva campus will be 1-3 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Education Center, room 109.
Transfer student orientation for Woodward and Enid campuses will be noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 11. Woodward campus orientation will take place in the Phillips conference room, while the Enid campus orientation will take place in the commons area. More information available at www.nwosu.edu/transfer-orien tation.
Offices to be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 during orientation are Registry Office, to provide copies of class schedules and answer questions; Financial Aid Office, to accept paperwork and answer questions; Business Office, to accept payments, residence hall deposits and answer questions; and the bookstore, to purchase books or Northwestern gear.
The Registry Office will not be able to process enrollments or drop/add classes Aug. 13.
Fall semester classes information may be found at www.nwosu.edu/course-schedules. Contact the Office of Recruitment at (580) 327-8546 or recruit@nwosu.edu for more information on Northwestern.
