ALVA, Okla. —The Northwestern Oklahoma State University Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and Community Band will present their second spring concert, “Music Speaks,” at 7 p.m. April 29 in Herod Hall Auditorium in Alva. The event is free and open to the public.
“Rehearsals have been going great,” said Michael Black, director of bands and assistant professor of music. “I am really proud of the progress we’ve been making while preparing and performing some very emotional and impactful music.”
The Jazz Ensemble will perform “Well You Needn’t” and “Bone Talk.” The Community Band will perform the “March” from “Third Suite” and “Tripwire.”
The Wind Ensemble will perform “Moscow 1941,” which is a tribute to Russia defeating the Nazi invasion in 1941, followed by “Kyiv 2022,” which honors the resilience of the Ukrainian people during the current Russian invasion. Both songs were composed by Brian Balmages.
The Wind Ensemble will close the concert with “Into the Silent Land,” which is a tribute to the children who lost their lives in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown, Conn. Steve Danyew, the composer of this piece, attended Sandy Hook Elementary as a child.
“’Into the Silent Land’ is one of the most remarkable pieces of music in the wind band repertoire,” Black said. “It is raw, emotional, and very moving. Bring a tissue, because this music speaks in ways that words never could.”
For more information about the band program at Northwestern, contact Black at (580) 327-8191 or email mcblack@nwosu.edu. Additional information may be found at www.nwosu.edu/school-of-arts-and-sciences/fine-arts/bands-and-in strumental-music.
