ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University will begin offering qualified high school juniors tuition-free enrollment for up to nine credit hours with the start of the fall semester on Aug. 15.
This is an increase of three hours from the previous year. The hours can only be taken during the fall and spring semesters of their junior year.
Students will now have the ability to earn concurrent college credit of up to 27 hours (nine-junior year and 18-senior year), tuition-free, while in high school. Concurrent courses already are provided tuition-free to high school seniors, with the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education reimbursing universities for the waived tuition. Northwestern takes the concurrent program a step further by offering waivers to juniors.
University fees, along with required textbooks or course materials, remain the responsibility of the student. However, Northwestern’s condensed fee structure for concurrent courses will save students money — up to $180 for an online course.
For more information on concurrent course offerings, high school juniors and seniors are encouraged to visit with their school counselors or principals or contact Calleb Mosburg, dean of student affairs and enrollment management, at (580) 327-8415 or cnmosburg@nwosu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.