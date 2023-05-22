The creative activities class at Northwestern Oklahoma State University will present a play at Leonardo’s Discovery Warehouse's Adventure Quest outdoor playground at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Marti Young, of the Northwestern Education Department, said her creative activities students in elementary education and early childhood education take the required class.
“They are all very excited about the project,” said Young, who teaches the class.
The class helps teachers better serve the development of a well-rounded child through arts, music, drama and physical education, she said.
Students will be able to showcase many of the activities and strategies they learned in class.
The audience will be kids of all ages at Adventure Quest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.