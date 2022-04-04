ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials are investigating a report of a student who brought an Airsoft rifle onto campus and fired it in a classroom.
A concerned Northwestern student, Camille Soderstrom, emailed administration Monday, April 4, 2022, with information regarding the incident, having conferred with other witnesses at the time of the incident.
A student-athlete allegedly brought the Airsoft onto the Alva campus March 28 and fired a shot during class, according to Soderstrom. Soderstrom confirmed with other students that the Airsoft rifle was not confiscated, nor were police called. Airsoft rifles shoot plastic pellets, and people play games with them similar to paintball.
Soderstrom reported this was not the first time the person had brought the Airsoft rifle on campus.
“We students at Northwestern have the right to know that any threats to our education and, more importantly, our lives have been handled in a way that ensures the threats will not be repeated because if there is no assurance then speculation will flourish,” Soderstrom said in an email.
University officials said the incident is under investigation.
“Right now we can’t release information that is specific to this incident at the moment because it does involve disciplinary action, which is student record,” said Kelsey Martin, director of marketing and university relations. “We can’t release student record information. I can say that the university responded immediately to the situation. It was a non-emergency situation where no threat was present at the moment. We are continuing the investigation and will see what this previous incident was about. We have response teams to evaluate the nature of the situation, such as a threat assessment team and a behavioral intervention team. We also have emergency alert systems that, if warranted, would be activated.”
Soderstrom has met with Calleb Mosburg, Northwestern Title IX coordinator, and he assured her they are investigating further.
“They weren’t aware of (the student) pulling it out the first time,” Soderstrom said. “They are going to further investigate. I got confirmation that they didn’t confiscate the Airsoft rifle at all. Guns are not allowed on campus at all. If this had happened in a high school or any other public schools, that kid would have been taken away in handcuffs. They are going to look further into that. When I asked if they removed the Airsoft rifle, they said no, but implied they would do a dorm check on him at some point to confirm that he removed it.”
Soderstrom said she thinks university officials will send out an email to the student body about what happened onMarch 28, as well as contact students present at the time of the incident to offer them counseling resources.
“The people that I have talked to have been shocked, in disbelief and angry,” Soderstrom said. “I know a few people who said, ‘I am disappointed but not surprised,’ that’s not necessarily aimed at Northwestern, but American education as a whole. As a future educator, this problem is very personal. I couldn’t stay silent about it.”
