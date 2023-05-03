ALVA, Okla. — Spring commencement exercises at Northwestern Oklahoma State University will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Ranger Field.
Rex Trent, a 1981 graduate who also earned his master’s degree in 1984 from Northwestern, will be commencement speaker. Trent, originally from Cordell, is superintendent at Binger-Oney Public Schools.
Music will be provided by the Ranger symphonic band under the direction of Michael Black, director of bands and assistant professor of music. The parking tiers on the south end will be available for parking and viewing the ceremony from vehicles on a first-come, first serve basis, unless handicap parking is needed. Handicap parking will be available on the first tier. In case of inclement weather, commencement will be held in Percefull Fieldhouse. A live internet stream of the graduation can be found at: www.youtube.com/NWOSURangers.
Fourteen candidates will receive doctor of nursing practice degrees, 33 candidates will receive master's degrees, 19 will receive master's of education degrees, 11 will receive master's of counseling psychology degrees, two will receive a master's of science in general psychology degree and one will receive a master's of arts in heritage tourism and conservation degree.
A total of 216 candidates will receive bachelor’s degrees, with 42 graduating with honors. Students with cumulative grade point averages between 3.70 and 3.79 are designated cum laude, 3.80-3.89 are magna cum laude and those above 3.90 are summa cum laude.
Doctorate and masters graduates and their hometowns from the Enid area include:
• Doctor of nursing practice — Morgan Messenger, Enid.
• Master of counseling psychology — Savanna Taylor, Covington; Chambrea Cook, Breanna Johnson, Mariah Ramsey, Alexsandra Stevens, all of Enid; and Carley Smith, Kremlin.
• Master of education — Andrea Long, educational leadership, Enid; McKenzie Billy, school counseling, Thomas; and Kelsey Swindle, adult education management and administration, Woodward.
• Master of science in general psychology — Lisa Wickham, Alva.
Bachelor’s graduates, their degrees and hometowns from the Enid area include:
Summa Cum Laude
ALVA — Liberty Bird, Bachelor of business administration; Landry Gaddy, bachelor of arts in political science; Kylee Harzman, bachelor of science in criminal justice; Caitlin Hofen, bachelor of science in mass communication; Gracie Scarbrough, bachelor of business administration.
ENID — Molly Bruyn, bachelor of business administration in accounting; Grace Hise, bachelor of science, psychology; Allison Huffmaster, bachelor of science in nursing; Kayla Kelley, bachelor of science in nursing.
VICI — Kylan Watkins, bachelor of arts education in social science.
WOODWARD — Camryn Howard, bachelor of social work.
Magna Cum Laude
ENID — Jordan Villalva, bachelor of science in education in early childhood education.
FORT SUPPLY — McKayla Monday, bachelor of science in nursing.
LAHOMA — Shelby Smith, bachelor of science in nursing.
Cum Laude
ALVA — Bianca Ruiz, bachelor of science in biology and bachelor of science in chemistry.
ENID — Colson Buckminster, bachelor of arts in general studies; Alecia Dennis, bachelor of science in education in health and sports science education; Lyndi McCreary, bachelor of science in biology; Rikki Peck, bachelor of science in nursing; Dayra Verduzco Serrano, bachelor of science in psychology.
MOORELAND — Ashton Tuck, bachelor of business administration.
WOODWARD — Chantal Rocha, bachelor of social work.
Bachelor of Arts
ALVA — Jacob Ervin, political science, and Amanda Jones, general studies.
BRECKINRIDGE — Landon Monsees, general studies.
CHEROKEE — Shana Smallwood-Buchanan, general studies.
ENID — Joshua Isaac Ancheta, general studies; Jordan Brown, history; Jazmin Bryslan, history; Seth Ellis, history.
FREEDOM — Shad Brackin, political science.
HENNESSEY — Jason Burch, general studies.
LAVERNE — Brandy Barby, general studies.
Bachelor of arts education
DEER CREEK — Jacob Webster, social science.
Bachelor of business administration.
ALVA — Jacob Stewart, accounting.
GARBER — Brittney Garis.
MUTUAL — Caton Elwood.
WOODWARD — Elizabeth Miller, accounting.
Bachelor of music
WOODWARD — Gentry Mortensen.
Bachelor of science
ALVA — Braylon Bradt, agriculture; Catherine Buchanan, psychology; Audra Chapman, agriculture; Jaylyn Graybill, health and sports science education; Kayleigh McAlpin, agriculture; Jonathan Rose, agriculture; Taylor Swanson, criminal justice.
ARNETT — Lindy Munsell, health and sports science education.
CLEO SPRINGS — Klaycie Rauch, psychology.
ENID — Destinee Bell, psychology; Christian Hawkes, computer science; Griselda Galvan, criminal justice; Koby Hudson, health and sports science education; Annietha Jilly, psychology; Cody McMullen, computer science; Hayden Priest, criminal justice.
GEARY — Aliyah Bidwell, mass communication.
HENNESSEY — Jacob Schovanec, computer science.
KREMLIN — Carlen Lazcano, biology.
LOYAL — Kelly Russell, criminal justice.
MEDFORD — Jayce Cline, criminal justice.
POND CREEK — Zeb Cambron, biology; Joshua Hinton, mass communication; Kobe Schultz, agriculture.
RINGWOOD — Kevin Sodowsky, criminal justice.
VICI — Kaydan Whetstone, computer science.
WAUKOMIS — Paige Robinette, chemistry.
WOODWARD — Erick Andrade, psychology; Maria Gonzalez, criminal justice; April Martinez, psychology; Stran Morris, agriculture.
Bachelor of science education
ENID — Toni Schram, early childhood education; Natasha Stocks, elementary education.
OKEENE — Caitlyn Wray, agriculture education.
WOODWARD — Kaleb Townsend, agriculture education.
Bachelor of science in nursing
ALVA — Anisha Bhakta; Ally Riley; Ashley Steadman.
ENID — Christian Brown; Kailee Holmes; Abigail Miller; Casey Sims.
GARBER — Ashlynn Moutaw.
HENNESSEY — Mary Henderson.
MUTUAL — Lauren Veach.
SHATTUCK — Jacylin Longhofer.
WAUKOMIS — Kaylee Heisler.
WOODWARD — Kelsey Petty.
Bachelor of social work
ENID — Jadyn Christiansen.
FAIRVIEW — Sierra Swanson.
FORT SUPPLY — Carolyn Reaves.
SEILING — Amy Ireland.
